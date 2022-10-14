How Uzoho kept his 'i go sure die for that post' promise against Man United

Uzoho made a promise to 'die' in between the sticks after his club Omonia Nicosia and United were drawn together back in August.

Pulse Nigeria

The 23-year-old, who is a well-known Manchester United fan, made the promise during an exchange with fellow Red Devils moments after the draw on the social media platform, Twitter.

"Finally, Theatre of Dreams here I come," Uzoho posted immediately after the draw.

"GGMU NO DEY THIS ONE FOR NOW SHA," the tweet added.

A fan replied to the goalkeeper and pleaded with him to allow the Red Devils to score while reminding him he is a United fan.

Uzoho, in his reply, stated that he wasn't sure he'd start at Old Trafford but promised he'd die in the post if he gets to play.

Pulse Nigeria

"Baba e no even sure say na me go keep 😂 but if I sha keep I go for sure die for that post o 😂😂," he added.

Pulse Nigeria

Uzoho keeps to his promise to die

The Super Eagles' number one proved to be a man of his word after he put in a one-man Army show against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Uzoho got the chance to feature after first-choice goalkeeper at Omonia, Fabiano, was ruled out due to an injury and he took the chance with both hands.

Pulse Nigeria

He made an incredible 12 saves to keep the Red Devils led by 700 goal-man, Cristiano Ronaldo, at bay for 90 minutes.