UEL

How Uzoho kept his 'i go sure die for that post' promise against Man United

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was the standout performer against a wasteful Manchester United.

Francis Uzoho was psyched up for his first trip to Old Trafford.
Francis Uzoho was psyched up for his first trip to Old Trafford.

Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho kept to a promise he made over two months ago during the Europa League encounter against Manchester United on Thursday night.

Read Also

Uzoho made a promise to 'die' in between the sticks after his club Omonia Nicosia and United were drawn together back in August.

Francis Uzoho made 12 saves against Manchester United.
Francis Uzoho made 12 saves against Manchester United. Pulse Nigeria

The 23-year-old, who is a well-known Manchester United fan, made the promise during an exchange with fellow Red Devils moments after the draw on the social media platform, Twitter.

"Finally, Theatre of Dreams here I come," Uzoho posted immediately after the draw.

"GGMU NO DEY THIS ONE FOR NOW SHA," the tweet added.

A fan replied to the goalkeeper and pleaded with him to allow the Red Devils to score while reminding him he is a United fan.

Uzoho, in his reply, stated that he wasn't sure he'd start at Old Trafford but promised he'd die in the post if he gets to play.

The fan who asked Uzoho to allow his boyhood club score.
The fan who asked Uzoho to allow his boyhood club score. Pulse Nigeria

"Baba e no even sure say na me go keep 😂 but if I sha keep I go for sure die for that post o 😂😂," he added.

Uzoho promises to die against Manchester United.
Uzoho promises to die against Manchester United. Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles' number one proved to be a man of his word after he put in a one-man Army show against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Uzoho got the chance to feature after first-choice goalkeeper at Omonia, Fabiano, was ruled out due to an injury and he took the chance with both hands.

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia Pulse Nigeria

He made an incredible 12 saves to keep the Red Devils led by 700 goal-man, Cristiano Ronaldo, at bay for 90 minutes.

But in the end, he was denied at least a deserved point when Scott McTominay came off the bench to fire the decisive winner in added time to give United a 1-0. a

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

PHOTOS: A tight day in Benin as Valliants & Delta Force share spoils in Handball

PHOTOS: A tight day in Benin as Valliants & Delta Force share spoils in Handball

How Uzoho kept his 'i go sure die for that post' promise against Man United

How Uzoho kept his 'i go sure die for that post' promise against Man United

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

'I will never forget' - Man United fan Uzoho still can't believe he played at OT

'I will never forget' - Man United fan Uzoho still can't believe he played at OT

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates 30th birthday

De Gea shower praises on Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho after masterclass in Man United win

De Gea shower praises on Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho after masterclass in Man United win

Trending

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Mavin superstar reveals Old Trafford dream

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon

Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award