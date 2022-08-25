How Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey reacted to Ajax vs Rangers UCL draw

Ajax will go head-to-head with the Scottish side alongside Liverpool and SSC Napoli, who has another Super Eagles star in Victor Osimhen.

While Bassey will face his compatriot and national teammate, Osimhen, in the same group, it was the Rangers draw that he is most excited about.

The 22-year-old versatile player swapped the Gers for Ajax in a record-breaking transfer this summer, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Dutch champions.

But just a few weeks after he left the Scottish giant, he is set for a return after the draw in the Champions League.

Bassey's reaction to Rangers draw

The Super Eagles star couldn't believe his luck after Ajax was drawn in difficult-looking Group A.

He took to his Instagram page to share his reaction after former club Rangers was popped up in the same group as Ajax.

Bassey shared a picture of him shocked and excited at the same time.