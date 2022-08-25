Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey has reacted to the Champions League draw which pitted new club Ajax Amsterdam with his former side Rangers.
How Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey reacted to Ajax vs Rangers UCL draw
The draw for the 2022/2023 Champions League season was held earlier today with the Super Eagles defender set to return to his former home.
Ajax will go head-to-head with the Scottish side alongside Liverpool and SSC Napoli, who has another Super Eagles star in Victor Osimhen.
While Bassey will face his compatriot and national teammate, Osimhen, in the same group, it was the Rangers draw that he is most excited about.
The 22-year-old versatile player swapped the Gers for Ajax in a record-breaking transfer this summer, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Dutch champions.
But just a few weeks after he left the Scottish giant, he is set for a return after the draw in the Champions League.
Bassey's reaction to Rangers draw
The Super Eagles star couldn't believe his luck after Ajax was drawn in difficult-looking Group A.
He took to his Instagram page to share his reaction after former club Rangers was popped up in the same group as Ajax.
Bassey shared a picture of him shocked and excited at the same time.
"Calvin Bassey's first reaction to the UCL draw," his club, Ajax, posted.