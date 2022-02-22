PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Demba Ba spent 5 years in the Premier League BALD and fans now believe it is not too late for Kante to grow his hair.

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth

French-born Senegalese former professional footballer Demba Ba rose to the top of the trends because of his new look.

Recommended articles

Ba made an appearance as a pundit for a Premier League game at the weekend.

Since he left the Premier League, not many fans have been keeping up with the evolvement of his looks.

When Ba retired he took to Twitter to post about his career. He said, Ba wrote on Twitter at the time: "It is with a heart filled with gratefulness that I announce the end of my playing career.

"From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goal to the connection with my teammates on and off the field , this will forever remain in my head and heart.

"I wanna thank everyone I've crossed paths with and helped me grow, every club and manager for given me an opportunity, the fans for their tremendous support and my family and friends for unconditional love.

"From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU. Praise be to the almighty."

Demba Ba made a name for himself when playing in the Premier League
Demba Ba made a name for himself when playing in the Premier League Pulse Nigeria

The 36-year-old spent five years in the Premier League and played for West Ham, Newcastle, and Chelsea.

During his days in England, Ba was known for his bald hair. It seems many fans thought the bald look was due to male pattern baldness.

However, since he left England has been keeping an afro cut grooming his hair.

Fans noticed the improvement in his looks due to his long hair and reacted with several messages flooding Twitter.

Here are reactions to Ba's hair growth below

Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth
Reactions to Demba Ba's new hair growth Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth

    'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

  • The hoodie by Giannis was made with the adire fabric

    Giannis Antetokoumpo explains the reason for wearing 'ADIRE' material to All-Star Game

  • Israel Adesanya is not happy with Kamaru Usman's manager

    Israel Adesanya blasts Kamaru Usman's ‘PEANUT HEAD’ manager for saying 'RUBBISH' about potential fight between Nigerian Champions

Recommended articles

Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

All-or-nothing ahead of AWCON qualifier in Cote d'Ivoire, Waldrum reveals Nigeria's plan

All-or-nothing ahead of AWCON qualifier in Cote d'Ivoire, Waldrum reveals Nigeria's plan

Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Every possible outcome for Villareal v Juventus

Every possible outcome for Villareal v Juventus

Trending

SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton

Barcelona goal poacher Asisat Oshoala leads 24 Super Falcons to camp for AWCON qualifier against Ivory Coast

The Super Falcons are ready for battle against Ivory Coast
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun

Oshoala and Ajibade to get 'REVENGE' for Super Falcons against Ivory Coast

Oshoala and Ajibade have to deliver for the Super Falcons
NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game

Giannis makes the world know is Nigerian
QATAR 2022

Mexican woman faces 7 years in prison and 100 lashes for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

Paola Schietekat could be sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and 100 lashes in Qatar after she reported she had been sexually assualted in Doha