'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Ba made an appearance as a pundit for a Premier League game at the weekend.

Since he left the Premier League, not many fans have been keeping up with the evolvement of his looks.

When Ba retired he took to Twitter to post about his career. He said, Ba wrote on Twitter at the time: "It is with a heart filled with gratefulness that I announce the end of my playing career.

"From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goal to the connection with my teammates on and off the field , this will forever remain in my head and heart.

"I wanna thank everyone I've crossed paths with and helped me grow, every club and manager for given me an opportunity, the fans for their tremendous support and my family and friends for unconditional love.

"From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU. Praise be to the almighty."

The 36-year-old spent five years in the Premier League and played for West Ham, Newcastle, and Chelsea.

During his days in England, Ba was known for his bald hair. It seems many fans thought the bald look was due to male pattern baldness.

However, since he left England has been keeping an afro cut grooming his hair.

Fans noticed the improvement in his looks due to his long hair and reacted with several messages flooding Twitter.

Here are reactions to Ba's hair growth below

