Ndidi & Iheanacho continue stink of relegation after Leicester humiliation

Leicester City continue to flirt with relegation after another defeat in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action but were helpless as the Foxes fell 6-2 at Tottenham.

As usual, Ndidi started but was subbed off in tye 85th minute for Leicester while Iheanacho came off the bench once again for a his customary cameo appearance.

For defensive midfielder, Ndidi, who is set for a return to the Super Eagles, after a long absence, it was a day to forget at the office.

The 25-year-old committed a costly error which led to one of the goals in addition to making one block, one interception and nine (9) recoveries.

Heung-Min steals show as Tottenham batter below par Leicester

Tottenham has moved up to second in the Premier League table after a five-star performance against Leicester City.

Pulse Nigeria

South Korean forward Son came off the bench to steal the headlines after he was dropped by Coach Antonio Conte having gone eight (8) matches without a goal.

Son served a 14-minute masterclass to help Spurs to a comfortable victory with a excellent hat-trick.

Harry Kane and Eric Dier goals canceled out a sixth minute opener for Leicester by Youri Tielemans.

An absolute screamer from James Maddison will see both sides head into the break with nothing to separate them at 2-2.

In the second half, things quickly turned worse for Brendan Rodgers side as a goal from Rodrigo Bentancur and a Son hat-trick saw the home side blow Leicester away.

What the result means

With the win, Spurs have moved up to second on the log on 17 points, tied with leaders Manchester City who have superior goal difference.