WHAT'S BUZZIN

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire ties the knot with fiance

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

On Thursday afternoon, Manchester United and Three Lions captain Harry Maguire married his long-term fiance Fern Hawkins in what turned out to be a hush affair. Mr and Mrs Maguire tied the knot at a marriage registry but intend to hold a more grand affair later in the year in France.

Harry maguire has tied the knot with his fiancee Fern Hawkins
Harry maguire has tied the knot with his fiancee Fern Hawkins

According to The Mirror, the Manchester United captain was spotted leaving Ralf Ragnick's final training session to the registry where Fern was waiting for him.

Recommended articles
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and wife Fern Hawkins
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and wife Fern Hawkins Instagram

It is understood that the ceremony was attended by only Harry's parents Zoe and Alan, who drove from Sheffield to witness the ceremony. It was surprising that the solemn occasion was kept rather lowkey as none of Maguire's teammates was present, but a source told The Mirror that it was intentional.

"It was a closely guarded secret to all but their closest family and friends. They wanted to be officially married in the UK before they head to France. That will be a fairytale wedding day for Fern," the source said.

ALSO READ: To succeed, Ten Hag must sell Manchester United players, buy these Nigerians

Harry Maguire is right - he is not the problem, Manchester United's system is

Reactions as Frenkie de Jong set to join Manchester United from Barcelona

Harry and Fern have been together since they were teenagers, and were engaged in 2018 before Maguire made his record transfer to Manchester United. The newlyweds have two beautiful daughters named Lillie Saint and Piper Rose.

Maguire and Fern with their kids
Maguire and Fern with their kids Pulse

This wedding will hopefully earn the England captain a bit of respite from his countless critics who feel he could do more to help Manchester United. Although some criticisms are warranted, some fans and fanatics have taken their trolling to obscene levels.

Maguire in action for Manchester United
Maguire in action for Manchester United AFP

Recall that a few weeks ago, the defender had to alert local police after receiving a bomb threat at home. Although it turned out to be a hoax, it must have been a very traumatic event for the defender, whose two daughters and then-fiancee live with him.

Maguire will hope to use the positive energy from his recent nuptials to power Manchester United to a favourable result in their final league fixture.

Ralf Ragnick's men travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on May 22.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Harry maguire has tied the knot with his fiancee Fern Hawkins

    Manchester United captain Harry Maguire ties the knot with fiance

  • Lionel Messi earned more money than LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo according to Forbes

    PSG flop Messi beats Ronaldo and LeBron James as the highest-earning sports star in the last 12 months

  • World football's governing body has opened up an investigation into Ecuadorian defender Byron Castillo

    Ecuador could lose World Cup place as FIFA opens investigation into qualifiers

Recommended articles

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire ties the knot with fiance

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire ties the knot with fiance

Sadiq Umar, Chukwueze lead Super Eagles' most valuable XI

Sadiq Umar, Chukwueze lead Super Eagles' most valuable XI

Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

PSG flop Messi beats Ronaldo and LeBron James as the highest-earning sports star in the last 12 months

PSG flop Messi beats Ronaldo and LeBron James as the highest-earning sports star in the last 12 months

ILOTNG-Always look for value on every bet

ILOTNG-Always look for value on every bet

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style [Photos]

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style

Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

Marcelo was banished from Lyon for constantly farting in the dressing room
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

Social media reactions to Erling Haaland's imminent transfer to Manchester City