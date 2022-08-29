Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

TRANSFERS

Tunisian youngster Mejbri leaves Manchester United for Birmingham City

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

He 19-year-old will be playing Championship football after leaving Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United.

Hannibal Mejbri
Hannibal Mejbri

Tunisian international Hannibal Mejbri has secured a move away from Manchester United to the Championship.

Mejbri has joined Championship club Birmingham City on a season-long loan move until the summer of 2023.

Hannibal Mejbri
Hannibal Mejbri Pulse Nigeria

This much Pulse Sports Nigeria can report following a statement from the English giant Manchester United on Monday evening.

"Manchester United midfielder Hannibal has joined Birmingham City on loan for the 2022/23 season," the Red Devils said in the statement on their website.

The United academy graduate will leave Old Trafford for the first time on loan at the club and will be looking to make an impression at City.

Hannibal Mejbri with his new colours.
Hannibal Mejbri with his new colours. Pulse Nigeria

Hannibal, who has already made his senior debut for United, playing two matches in the Premier League last season, was part of the Red Devils in the pre-season.

He played two matches including the final game against Spanish club Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

The Tunisian midfielder could make his debut tomorrow night in the Championship game against Norwich City, but it is subject to confirmation of registration by the FA and EFL.

Hannibal already has 16 international caps for Tunisia and will be looking to impress ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He will wear the number 6 shirt for the 2022/23 season and follows in the recent footsteps of Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi, both of whom enjoyed successful loan spells from Manchester United in the Second City

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

35 Flamingos invited for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

35 Flamingos invited for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

'Unbeatable' Calvin Bassey hailed for improving Ajax defence after two clean sheets

'Unbeatable' Calvin Bassey hailed for improving Ajax defence after two clean sheets

Alhassan Yusuf credits Mark van Bommel for Royal Antwerp rise

Alhassan Yusuf credits Mark van Bommel for Royal Antwerp rise

Umar Sadiq: Real Sociedad closing in on N11billion deal for Super Eagles star

Umar Sadiq: Real Sociedad closing in on N11billion deal for Super Eagles star

Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

Trending

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

There is currently bad blood between Paul Pogba and Mathias Pogba

Paul Pogba: Police investigate blackmail attempts at Juventus star hours after brother's bizarre threat

Social media reactions as PSG held 1-1 by AS Monaco on Sunday night in Ligue 1
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans call out Messi and Mbappe after PSG's winning run is ended by 'stubborn' Monaco

Paul Pogba - Icon

Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail