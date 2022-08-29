Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

Mejbri has joined Championship club Birmingham City on a season-long loan move until the summer of 2023.

This much Pulse Sports Nigeria can report following a statement from the English giant Manchester United on Monday evening.

"Manchester United midfielder Hannibal has joined Birmingham City on loan for the 2022/23 season," the Red Devils said in the statement on their website.

Hannibal secures first loan transfer

The United academy graduate will leave Old Trafford for the first time on loan at the club and will be looking to make an impression at City.

Hannibal, who has already made his senior debut for United, playing two matches in the Premier League last season, was part of the Red Devils in the pre-season.

He played two matches including the final game against Spanish club Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

The Tunisian midfielder could make his debut tomorrow night in the Championship game against Norwich City, but it is subject to confirmation of registration by the FA and EFL.

Hannibal already has 16 international caps for Tunisia and will be looking to impress ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.