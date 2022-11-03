HANDBALL: Unbeaten Kano Pillars and Safety Babes retain titles, get equal pay in Prudent Energy PL

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

It was an entertaining end to the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 in Lagos with Pillars and Babes defending their titles successfully.

Pillars and Babes lift their giant titles.
Pillars and Babes lift their giant titles.

The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 was concluded in Lagos on Wednesday with Kano Pillars and Safety Babes crowned champions

Recommended articles

Pillars, who played out a pulsating 21-21 draw against Safety Shooters on the final day in the presence of dignitaries, retained the title they won in 2021 without losing a single game.

The Champions of the male category, Kano Pillars.
The Champions of the male category, Kano Pillars. Pulse Nigeria

Safety Shooters finished second in the male category after the draw with Pillars while Niger United came third following a hard-fought 23-24 win over Rima Strikers, who dropped to fourth.

Meanwhile, it was a sad end to the competition for Owena Kings, who have been relegated to the National Division One League after an entertaining 32-32 draw with Tojemarine Academy, who finished 6th.

To complete the action in the male category, Police Machine escaped relegation after they defeated Benue Buffaloes 28-25.

In the Women's Category, Safety Babes retained their title despite losing 25-22 in the FCT derby against Defender Babes.

The women's champions, Safety Babes.
The women's champions, Safety Babes. Pulse Nigeria

Defender Babes finished second while debutantes Rima Queens came third after a 31-29 win over sixth-placed Bendel Dynamos 31-29.

The winners in the Male and Female Categories were rewarded with a cash prize of N1.25 million, the second runners-up got N1 million while the third-placed teams got N750,000.

Both male and female categories received equal pay depending on positions.
Both male and female categories received equal pay depending on positions. Pulse Nigeria

The first three in each of the categories will represent Nigeria in the Africa Club Handball competitions slated for later this year.

MALE

De Defenders 29-28 Confluence Stars

Benue Buffaloes 25-28 Police Machine

Owena Kings 32-32 Tojemarine Academy

Niger United 33-34 Rima Strikers

Kano Pillars 21-21 Safety Shooters

FEMALE

Rima Queens 31-29 Bendel Dynamos

Safety Babes 22-25 Defender Babes

Pillars and Babes lift their giant titles.
Pillars and Babes lift their giant titles. AFP
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday.
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday. Pulse Nigeria
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday.
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday. Pulse Nigeria
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday.
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday. Pulse Nigeria
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday.
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday. Pulse Nigeria
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday.
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday. Pulse Nigeria
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday.
The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League came to a colourful end in Lagos on Wednesday. Pulse Nigeria
Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Pillars and Babes lift their giant titles.

    HANDBALL: Unbeaten Kano Pillars and Safety Babes retain titles, get equal pay in Prudent Energy PL

  • Henry Onyekuru plays for Adana Demirspor currently on loan from Olympiacos

    Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru hits out at Nigerian Immigration Service

  • Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has declared Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as the best in La Liga

    Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Recommended articles

HANDBALL: Unbeaten Kano Pillars and Safety Babes retain titles, get equal pay in Prudent Energy PL

HANDBALL: Unbeaten Kano Pillars and Safety Babes retain titles, get equal pay in Prudent Energy PL

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Nothing Personal' - Aubameyang ready to GUN down former club Arsenal this weekend

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Nothing Personal' - Aubameyang ready to GUN down former club Arsenal this weekend

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru hits out at Nigerian Immigration Service

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru hits out at Nigerian Immigration Service

Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

UCL: Musa on target as goal-crazy Benfica rout Maccabi to shock Mbappe's PSG as group winners

UCL: Musa on target as goal-crazy Benfica rout Maccabi to shock Mbappe's PSG as group winners

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final
FIFA U-17 WWC

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]