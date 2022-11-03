The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 was concluded in Lagos on Wednesday with Kano Pillars and Safety Babes crowned champions
HANDBALL: Unbeaten Kano Pillars and Safety Babes retain titles, get equal pay in Prudent Energy PL
It was an entertaining end to the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 in Lagos with Pillars and Babes defending their titles successfully.
Pillars, who played out a pulsating 21-21 draw against Safety Shooters on the final day in the presence of dignitaries, retained the title they won in 2021 without losing a single game.
Safety Shooters finished second in the male category after the draw with Pillars while Niger United came third following a hard-fought 23-24 win over Rima Strikers, who dropped to fourth.
Meanwhile, it was a sad end to the competition for Owena Kings, who have been relegated to the National Division One League after an entertaining 32-32 draw with Tojemarine Academy, who finished 6th.
To complete the action in the male category, Police Machine escaped relegation after they defeated Benue Buffaloes 28-25.
Women's Category
In the Women's Category, Safety Babes retained their title despite losing 25-22 in the FCT derby against Defender Babes.
Defender Babes finished second while debutantes Rima Queens came third after a 31-29 win over sixth-placed Bendel Dynamos 31-29.
Male and Female teams get equal prizes
The winners in the Male and Female Categories were rewarded with a cash prize of N1.25 million, the second runners-up got N1 million while the third-placed teams got N750,000.
The first three in each of the categories will represent Nigeria in the Africa Club Handball competitions slated for later this year.
Full results
MALE
De Defenders 29-28 Confluence Stars
Benue Buffaloes 25-28 Police Machine
Owena Kings 32-32 Tojemarine Academy
Niger United 33-34 Rima Strikers
Kano Pillars 21-21 Safety Shooters
FEMALE
Rima Queens 31-29 Bendel Dynamos
Safety Babes 22-25 Defender Babes
