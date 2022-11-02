HANDBALL: Classy Kano Pillars, Safety Babes to be crowned 2022 Prudent Energy PL champions

Defending champions Kano Pillars and Safety Babes extended their lead on the league table on day 10 of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 season 5.
Pillars and the Babes have put in outstanding performances throughout the elite handball competition in Lagos.
The teams will retain their titles in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022, after they won their matches to remain unbeaten.
Both will go into the final day of the season with their matches nothing but a mere formality.
The Male Category
Pillars were pushed to their limits by the stubborn Tojemarine Academy before they sealed a two-point lead following a 25-23 to remain league leaders.
The Kano side will take on closest challengers Safety Shooters next in what is now a dead rubber.
Pillars currently lead their rival with 4 points, having earned 63 points so far compared to 59 points for Safety Shooters, who defeated Police Machine 21-17.
Elsewhere in the male category, it was also a keenly contested tie between Rima Strikers and Confluence Stars following a 21-20 win for the Strikers.
Rima's win means they stay in contention to finish in the top four with 48 points while Benue Buffaloes got a vital 28-23 win over Owena Kings.
Former champion Niger United, in another tight encounter, dug deep to defeat Seasider Boys of Lagos 35-34.
Women's Category
In the Women Category, Safety Babes showed they were shoulders above everyone following a classy performance.
The Babes delivered a ruthless display to thrash Benue Queens 36-15 to remain on the lead and expectedly retain their title while Rima Queens kept hope alive to be on the top 3 as they defeated Plateau Peacocks 26-24.
Imo Grasshoppers finished one the top 5 as they defeated second place Defender Babes 27-23
