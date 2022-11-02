HANDBALL: Classy Kano Pillars, Safety Babes to be crowned 2022 Prudent Energy PL champions

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Pillars and the Babes have put in outstanding performances throughout the elite handball competition in Lagos.

empty
empty

Defending champions Kano Pillars and Safety Babes extended their lead on the league table on day 10 of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 season 5.

Recommended articles

The teams will retain their titles in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022, after they won their matches to remain unbeaten.

Both will go into the final day of the season with their matches nothing but a mere formality.

Pillars were pushed to their limits by the stubborn Tojemarine Academy before they sealed a two-point lead following a 25-23 to remain league leaders.

A Kano Pillars star scores against Shooters.
A Kano Pillars star scores against Shooters. AFP

The Kano side will take on closest challengers Safety Shooters next in what is now a dead rubber.

Pillars currently lead their rival with 4 points, having earned 63 points so far compared to 59 points for Safety Shooters, who defeated Police Machine 21-17.

Elsewhere in the male category, it was also a keenly contested tie between Rima Strikers and Confluence Stars following a 21-20 win for the Strikers.

Rima's win means they stay in contention to finish in the top four with 48 points while Benue Buffaloes got a vital 28-23 win over Owena Kings.

Former champion Niger United, in another tight encounter, dug deep to defeat Seasider Boys of Lagos 35-34.

In the Women Category, Safety Babes showed they were shoulders above everyone following a classy performance.

Safety Babes in a celebratory mood after their win.
Safety Babes in a celebratory mood after their win. AFP

The Babes delivered a ruthless display to thrash Benue Queens 36-15 to remain on the lead and expectedly retain their title while Rima Queens kept hope alive to be on the top 3 as they defeated Plateau Peacocks 26-24.

Imo Grasshoppers finished one the top 5 as they defeated second place Defender Babes 27-23

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • empty

    HANDBALL: Classy Kano Pillars, Safety Babes to be crowned 2022 Prudent Energy PL champions

  • The late Bello Musa Kofamata. Photo Credit: Randa Andrew/Twitter.

    NPFL: Ex-Nigerian International and Kano Pillars forward Bello Musa Mata dies at 34

  • Okocha and Ndidi send condolence message to Davido following son's death

    Wilfred Ndidi, Jay Jay Okocha commiserate with Davido over loss of his son

Recommended articles

How to win 10k with the Europa League on Bet9ja

How to win 10k with the Europa League on Bet9ja

HANDBALL: Classy Kano Pillars, Safety Babes to be crowned 2022 Prudent Energy PL champions

HANDBALL: Classy Kano Pillars, Safety Babes to be crowned 2022 Prudent Energy PL champions

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah earns ₦5.7b more than Victor Osimhen in wages

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah earns ₦5.7b more than Victor Osimhen in wages

The dos and don’ts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The dos and don’ts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA 23: Osimhen, Lookman nominated for Serie A Player of The Month Award

FIFA 23: Osimhen, Lookman nominated for Serie A Player of The Month Award

NPFL: Ex-Nigerian International and Kano Pillars forward Bello Musa Mata dies at 34

NPFL: Ex-Nigerian International and Kano Pillars forward Bello Musa Mata dies at 34

UCL: Egypt's superstar Mo Salah reveals 'best position' after milestone UCL goal against Napoli

UCL: Egypt's superstar Mo Salah reveals 'best position' after milestone UCL goal against Napoli

Wilfred Ndidi, Jay Jay Okocha commiserate with Davido over loss of his son

Wilfred Ndidi, Jay Jay Okocha commiserate with Davido over loss of his son

FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9

FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9

Trending

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final
FIFA U-17 WWC

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Fans react after Samuel Eto'o compares himself to Henry Thierry
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Fans claim Samuel Eto'o is on dr*gs following Thierry Henry declaration

Tammy Abraham makes confession as Roma beat HJK
UEL

'I like scoring' - Tammy Abraham makes confession as Roma beat HJK

Cristiano Ronaldo silences critics as Manchester United thrash Sheriff Tiraspol
UEL

'VIVA Ronaldo' - Cristiano Ronaldo silences critics as Manchester United thrash Sheriff Tiraspol