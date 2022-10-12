Photos: Bayelsa Queens, Bendel Dynamos & Correction Boys rule Handball league

The girls from Yenogoa led by crafty star player Vera John, showed grit and determination to seal their first win in style.

They outscored Delta Force 31-22 victory in the Women's Category, to show an intention of getting back to the top tier Prudent Energy Handball Premier League in

On matchday 2, it was a battle between Delta Force and Correctional Boys while host Bendel Dynamos squared up against Confluence Kings in the Men Category.

Bayelsa Queens went into the day looking to get a second win of their campaign against Mindscope Academy in the women's category.

Bendel Dynamos, Correction Boys Win Big On Day 2, Bayelsa Queens consolidate

Host, Bendel Dynamos were at their best as they began their quest of getting the promotion to the top tier handball premier league on day two of the National Division One Handball League.

Unique Enomwen was a delight to watch as he rallied his side with the backing of their fans to comfortably defeat Confluence Kings 24-14 which ensured they have a good standing in the Men Category.

Earlier in the Men Category, Delta Force couldn't match up to the task despite an MVP performance from Obaro Ughojo, as they were soundly beaten 22-15 by Correction Boys.

Meanwhile, in the only match in the women's category, star player Nesto Abigail could not save her team Mindscope Academy as they fell like a pack of cards, losing 27-21 to Vera John-led Bayelsa Queens.

Matchday 3

Day 3 matches will see winners from the previous matchday, Bendel Dynamos and Correction Boys, face each in what promises to be exciting while new entrant Idah Pillars face Delta Force in the Men Category.

In the Women's Category, Abia Valliants have a chance of starting on a good foot in their quest to get back to the elite division, the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, as they face Mindscope Academy.

