Haaland resumes normal service as Manchester City beat Brighton

Tosin Abayomi
Guardiola says De Bruyne can be better, Haaland resumes normal service as Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1, close gap on Arsenal

Manchester City recorded a 3-1 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

After a disappointing loss to Liverpool at Anfield, Pep Guardiola's side needed a victory to keep up with league leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City took the lead as early as the 22nd minute when a long ball from goalkeeper Ederson was converted by Erling Haaland.

After a foul in the box on Bernado Silva, Manchester City were awarded a penalty converted by Haaland for his second of the game.

Manchester City went to the halftime break with a two-goal cushion. However, to start the second half, Brighton pulled one back in the 53rd minute when Leandro Trossard converted a ball by Solly March.

In the 75th minute, Kevin De Bruyne received a ball from Silva and scored from a long distance.

City held on to claim three points and close the gap on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Manchester City boss Guardiola started off praising De Bruyne but insisted that there is room for improvement.

"He can be better, he is not at his best," Guardiola said

Guardiola was full of praise for his players as they bounced back with a victory.

He added, "Today, the game was one of the toughest ones we can face. They [Brighton] propose the type of game we are not used to.

"We did not have men free. In general, I'm so satisfied with the points because it was a tricky game. Compliments to my players."

Manchester City return to action in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

