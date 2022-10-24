Guardiola warns Manchester City ahead of 'tough' Dortmund clash

The Citizens come into the clash after a 3-1 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion in their last Premier League fixture.

Manchester City are top of the group with 10 points with Dortmund in second place with seven points.

The game at Signal Iduna Park will go a long way in determining the team that finishes top of the group between Manchester City and Dortmund.

Ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola has given an overview of what his Manchester City side should prepare for against a fierce Dortmund team in Germany.

Pulse Nigeria

Guardiola on Dortmund

Guardiola described Dortmund as a tough side that will cause his side a lot of problems on the pitch.

He said, "They are always a tough opponent. In important games, they behave at the top level.

"It will not be easy tomorrow, we have a lot of respect for them... we know we have to behave and be at our best to beat them, there is no doubt about that."

Guardiola also raved about the energy of Signal Iduna Park and how it will affect the game.

Pulse Nigeria

He added, "It is a fantastic atmosphere and stadium, I'm happy to come back here. Three years ago we came back in Covid times.

“It was one of my best times at Manchester City, when we won here and went to the semi-finals of the Champions League."