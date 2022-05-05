UCL

Guardiola reacts as Real Madrid rise from the dead to knock out Manchester City

Tosin Abayomi
Guardiola explains how Real Madrid turned his joy into sadness for Manchester City.

Real Madrid made a comeback for the ages to knockout Manchester City from the Champions League on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Riyad Mahrez scored in the second half to give Manchester City the but with just a minute left Brazilian wide man Rodrygo pulled one back for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo then scored again to send the game into extra-time where as Karim Benzema penalty would be enough to knock Manchester City out.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was asked the reason why his team crumbled late in the game to Real Madrid.

He responded, “We were close but we were in trouble when they put balls into the box, with so many crosses

"I had defeats in the Champions League, at Barcelona and we could not reach the final, but there's no doubt it's hard for us.

“We can't deny we were so close to the Champions League final. We didn't play well in the first half but it's normal in this competition."

Guardiola who did not celebrate Real Madrid's La Liga triumph with a Guard of Honor from his team revealed the reason for Carlo Ancelloti's side resurgence.

According to Guardiola, Real Madrid have a history of sensational come backs which they were able to call upon when close to being out.

He said, “It has happened many times in their history. They put a lot of players in the box, all of them crosses, and they scored two goals. We didn't suffer much until they scored, but we didn't play our best.

"After the goal we controlled the game, Jack (Grealish) helped us control it. We could not finish when we were close.

Guardiola was full of praise for his players despite the disappointing exit from the competition.

He added, "We need time now. We have to do it with our people. The players gave everything. We were so close.

"We couldn’t do it. In the history of football this happens. With the people supporting them it’s more difficult.

"This will have a positive impact on the Real players. On us? I don’t know. They won, that’s it. We weren’t suffering all that much I don’t think."

Now out of the Champions League, Guardiola and his Manchester City squad will now concentrate on winning the Premier League with their next fixture against Newcastle United on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

