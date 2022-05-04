Guardiola insists Manchester City will not celebrate Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

Carlo Ancelloti's side received praise from rival teams and even Tennis legend Rafael Nadal joined in the Real Madrid celebrations.

Manchester City recorded a 4-3 victory at the Etihad against Real Madrid as both sides face off again at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

ALSO READ - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title

At the pre-match press conference, Guardiola gave his thoughts on Real Madrid's triumph as champions of Spain.

A reporter from Spain then went on to ask Guardiola, a former player and manager if his Manchester City team would celebrate Real Madrid's triumph with a guard of honor.

Guardiola responded that his team will not give Ancelloti's team a guard of honor before a crucial champions league fixture.

Pulse Nigeria

The guard of honor is a tradition in England reserved for the winners of the league.

As the champions make their way to the pitch players from the opposing team create two parallel lines while clapping.

Guardiola on Guard of Honor

When asked about the guard of honor, Guardiola responded, “What? No, I don’t have an opinion on that. I’m not concerned with La Liga. This is a match in the Champions League.”

Pulse Nigeria

“Us? That’s a question for UEFA. I understand you asked me something about La Liga, about Real Madrid becoming champions.

ALSO READ - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti beckons on fans to create an unforgettable second leg

"As spokesman for the club, which is what I am, we congratulate them. But this is the Champions [League].”