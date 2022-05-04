WHAT'S BUZZIN

Guardiola insists Manchester City will not celebrate Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

Tosin Abayomi
The former Barcelona man will not give Real Madrid a Guard of Honor in the Champions League.

Real Madrid defeated Espanyol 4-0 at the weekend to be crowned 2021/22 La Liga champions.

Carlo Ancelloti's side received praise from rival teams and even Tennis legend Rafael Nadal joined in the Real Madrid celebrations.

Manchester City recorded a 4-3 victory at the Etihad against Real Madrid as both sides face off again at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

At the pre-match press conference, Guardiola gave his thoughts on Real Madrid's triumph as champions of Spain.

A reporter from Spain then went on to ask Guardiola, a former player and manager if his Manchester City team would celebrate Real Madrid's triumph with a guard of honor.

Guardiola responded that his team will not give Ancelloti's team a guard of honor before a crucial champions league fixture.

The guard of honor is a tradition in England reserved for the winners of the league.

As the champions make their way to the pitch players from the opposing team create two parallel lines while clapping.

When asked about the guard of honor, Guardiola responded, “What? No, I don’t have an opinion on that. I’m not concerned with La Liga. This is a match in the Champions League.”

“Us? That’s a question for UEFA. I understand you asked me something about La Liga, about Real Madrid becoming champions.

"As spokesman for the club, which is what I am, we congratulate them. But this is the Champions [League].”

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that they will not give their city rivals Real Madrid a guard of honor when both sides meet in a La Liga fixture scheduled to take place this weekend.

