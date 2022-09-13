'life is about taking risks' - Potter talks about 'uncomfortable' Chelsea move

Potter became the latest man to take reigns at the Bridge after the Blues parted company with German coach Thomas Tuchel last week.

The 47-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the London side, indicating the massive trust from the new owners led by Todd Boehly.

The former Brighton man has already started work with his new players after taking charge of his first training session at the Club with his new players.

AFP

Potter says life is about taking risks

Chelsea represents the most significant move of Potter’s career so far, having begun his journey in Sweden with Ostersunds before he managed Championship club Swansea whom he left for Brighton.

AFP

Speaking further on his move to the London side, the Englishman is not fazed by the tasks ahead of him after saying life is about taking risks.

“Life is about taking risks and doing something which is a bit outside of what you are comfortable with,” Potter said per the Sun.

“It allows you to grow and develop. I had a young family and they gave up a lot to come over to Sweden. It wasn’t exactly Barcelona or Monte Carlo.

“When I took over at Brighton, the team had just finished fourth from bottom. The remit was to bring the squad's age down, change the playing style and align the recruitment with winning matches in the Premier League.

“I will be forever thankful and grateful for those experiences I had. It made me a better person and a better coach. It is part of what made me who I am today.”

Potter is ready for the Chelsea challenge

Despite winning the Champions League, World Club Championship and the Super Cup with Chelsea, the German coach was sacked after a shaky start to the new season with culminated in a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL.

AFP

However, Potter knows exactly what he has walked into and is excited by the challenge ahead as he plans to maintain the winning mentality at Stamford Bridge with his attractive style of play.

“It is the start of a really exciting period,” he added. “A new ownership I was really impressed by, firstly as people and then by their vision for the club and what they wanted to do.

“The history of the club speaks for itself. It is about trying to create that in our way."