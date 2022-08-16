Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Nigerian wrestler Odunayo Adekuroye presents Commonwealth gold medal to Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye
Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye

On Tuesday, August 16 Nigerian wrestler Odunayo Adekuroye met with the Executive Governor Of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Adekuroye met with Governor Sanwo-Olu following her exploits representing Team Nigeria at the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom.

Adekuroye was among the 12 female athletes that won gold for Team Nigeria in Birmingham.

Odunayo Adekuroye presents Commonwealth gold medal to Sanwo-Olu.
Odunayo Adekuroye presents Commonwealth gold medal to Sanwo-Olu. Pulse Nigeria

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Adekuoroye defeated India's Anshu Malik 7-3 (victory by points) in the final to successfully defend her title in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling event.

Sanwo-Olu took to social media to celebrate Adekuroye on her visit to the Governor's office.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Sanwo-Olu said, "Today, I received Miss Odunayo Adekuroye, a gold medalist in wrestling at the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Odunayo Adekuroye met with the Executive Governor Of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Odunayo Adekuroye met with the Executive Governor Of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu Pulse Nigeria

"Odunayo and other medalists brought honour and glory to our country and I am particularly happy that young and gifted people like her are excelling in sports and other vocations. I am sure her success will motivate and inspire other young people.

"As a government we take sports development very seriously and it is for that reason we are providing sporting facilities in our schools and communities across Lagos State."

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

    Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

  • Liverpool forward Mohamed has made a generous donation in his hometown to help rebuild a church after a fire tragedy

    Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

  • Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye

    Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]

Recommended articles

Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship

Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship

Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

AC Milan want Nigeria's star but will have to pay ₦2.9b

AC Milan want Nigeria's star but will have to pay ₦2.9b

Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain