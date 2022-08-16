Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]

Adekuroye met with Governor Sanwo-Olu following her exploits representing Team Nigeria at the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom.

Adekuroye was among the 12 female athletes that won gold for Team Nigeria in Birmingham.

Sanwo-Olu welcomes Adekuroye

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Adekuoroye defeated India's Anshu Malik 7-3 (victory by points) in the final to successfully defend her title in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling event.

Sanwo-Olu took to social media to celebrate Adekuroye on her visit to the Governor's office.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Sanwo-Olu said, "Today, I received Miss Odunayo Adekuroye, a gold medalist in wrestling at the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Odunayo and other medalists brought honour and glory to our country and I am particularly happy that young and gifted people like her are excelling in sports and other vocations. I am sure her success will motivate and inspire other young people.