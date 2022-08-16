On Tuesday, August 16 Nigerian wrestler Odunayo Adekuroye met with the Executive Governor Of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]
Nigerian wrestler Odunayo Adekuroye presents Commonwealth gold medal to Sanwo-Olu.
Adekuroye met with Governor Sanwo-Olu following her exploits representing Team Nigeria at the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom.
Adekuroye was among the 12 female athletes that won gold for Team Nigeria in Birmingham.
Sanwo-Olu welcomes Adekuroye
At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Adekuoroye defeated India's Anshu Malik 7-3 (victory by points) in the final to successfully defend her title in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling event.
Sanwo-Olu took to social media to celebrate Adekuroye on her visit to the Governor's office.
In a statement on his official Twitter account, Sanwo-Olu said, "Today, I received Miss Odunayo Adekuroye, a gold medalist in wrestling at the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
"Odunayo and other medalists brought honour and glory to our country and I am particularly happy that young and gifted people like her are excelling in sports and other vocations. I am sure her success will motivate and inspire other young people.
"As a government we take sports development very seriously and it is for that reason we are providing sporting facilities in our schools and communities across Lagos State."
