Super Eagles defender Bassey denied clean sheet as Eagles hold Ajax at home

Versatile Nigerian defender and his Ajax teammates were frustrated at home by their relegation-threatened visitors.

Calvin Bassey during the game vs Go Ahead Eagles
Calvin Bassey during the game vs Go Ahead Eagles

Eredivisie champions Ajax Amsterdam were left frustrated after they were held at home by relegation side Go Ahead Eagles.

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey and his teammates were denied a win at home by the stubborn Eagles following a 1-1 draw.

The 22-year-old Nigerian international featured from start to finish but was denied his first clean sheet in three matches.

He completed 92% of his passes, had 104 touches, won three (3) tackles, two (2) aerial duels and was the most fouled player on the pitch.

Ajax expectedly dominated the encounter and created the best and big chances of the game.

The Champions had 23 attempts compared to just three (3) from the away side, with the away goalkeeper, Jeffrey De Lange, the busiest of the goalkeepers after making six saves.

Alfred Schreuder and Ajax have failed to win any of their last three matches in all competitions.
Alfred Schreuder and Ajax have failed to win any of their last three matches in all competitions.

But the host failed to turn that dominance into a win despite taking the lead through a well-worked goal by Davy Klaassen,

The visitors fought back to get a share of the spoils at the Johan Cruijff Arena after a shock equaliser against the run of play via Willum Willumsson.

Ajax has now failed to win or keep clean sheet in any of their last three matches in all competitions, two defeats and a draw.

The implication is that they stay second on the table with 19 points while Go Ahead move up to 13th on seven points.

