'Give this man his Ballon d'Or' - Reactions to Robert Lewandowski's 'Absurd' 11 minute hat-trick against Salzburg

The Bundesliga Champions have so far dominated the Austrian Champions having cruised to a 4-0 win in the first-half courtesy of an 11 minute hat-trick from Bundesliga star striker Robert Lewandowski coming from two well-taken penalties in the 12th and 21st minute respectively before completing his triplet of goals a minute later courtesy of a moment of madness from the Salzburg goalkeeper.

Imago

Serge Gnabry added a fourth in the 31st minute to complete the first-half demolition.

Following Bayern Munich's dominating first-half display, fans on social media have singled out the 'Cold Assassin' Robert Lewandowski after dismantling the away side with his hat-trick.

