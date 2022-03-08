Bayern Munich play RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night, March 8 following their 1-1 draw in the first-leg of their Round of 16 clash.
'Give this man his Ballon d'Or' - Reactions to Robert Lewandowski's 'Absurd' 11 minute hat-trick against Salzburg
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has shut down social media following his incredible hat-trick in the first-half for the Bundesliga Champions against Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night
The Bundesliga Champions have so far dominated the Austrian Champions having cruised to a 4-0 win in the first-half courtesy of an 11 minute hat-trick from Bundesliga star striker Robert Lewandowski coming from two well-taken penalties in the 12th and 21st minute respectively before completing his triplet of goals a minute later courtesy of a moment of madness from the Salzburg goalkeeper.
Serge Gnabry added a fourth in the 31st minute to complete the first-half demolition.
Following Bayern Munich's dominating first-half display, fans on social media have singled out the 'Cold Assassin' Robert Lewandowski after dismantling the away side with his hat-trick.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter below:
Meanwhile, Lewandowski's hat-trick against Salzburg on Tuesday night now means the Polish striker has scored 40 goals and above in seven consecutive seasons.
