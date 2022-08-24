Review: UCL delight for Rangers, van Bronckhorst, despair for PSV, RVN

UCL

Review: Delight for Rangers, van Bronckhorst, despair for PSV, RVN

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The total football derby failed to produce the goals it promised before kickoff as PSV folded when it mattered most.

Scottish giant Rangers are back in the group stages of the Champions League after 12 years.

Rangers defeated PSV 1-0 in the playoff second leg clash to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Antonio Colak was the hero for the Gers after he scored the decisive winner in the second half no thanks to a blunder from PSV.

Colak was also on target in the first leg and came up with the goods once again to inspire Rangers to the group stages for the first time since 2010.

With a place in the lucrative group stages up for grabs, this encounter was a highly anticipated one tonight.

Cody Gakpo was the centre of attraction before kickoff following reports of a possible transfer to English club Manchester United.

The 23-year-old had a couple of chances but failed to put them away as PSV paid dearly for those misses.

Gakpo had five shots but couldn't find a way behind the Rangers goalkeeper. He did work hard off the ball with four tackles won, the most by any player on the night.

With the result, the Dutch side will drop to UEFA's second-tier competition where they could come up against Manchester United.

United's legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy could face his former club after he failed to navigate his way into the Champions League.

Nistelrooy came into the game with an unbeaten start to his tenure at PSV, after six matches.

But when it mattered most, his boys failed to shine as the former Premier League star lost his first game as manager.

The former Arsenal star is the man of the moment after leading the Gers back to the UCL for the first time in over a decade.

Van Bronckhorst went head-to-head with fellow Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy and came out victorious after 180 minutes.

After a 2-2 draw in the second leg, Rangers went into the second leg as slight underdogs.

But in the end, the Gers went, saw and conquered their host in the second leg to seal a historic win.

