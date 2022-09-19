Giovanni Simeone dismisses Osimhen rivalry as Napoli beat AC Milan at San Siro

In a clash of contenders, there would be no goals scored in the first half thanks to good defending by both sides.

Napoli took the lead in the 55th minute when Matteo Politano converted from the penalty spot.

In the 69th minute, Olivier Giroud equalized for AC Milan from a ball by Theo Hernandez.

Giovanni Simeone would put Napoli back in front in the 78th minute from a ball by Mario Rui.

Napoli would hold on to claim all three points and break AC Milan’s 22-match unbeaten run at the San Siro.

The victory against reigning champions AC Milan takes Napoli to the top of the league.

Giovanni Simeone on Osimhen rivalry

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has been the starting striker for Napoli.

Since the Osimhen's injury against Liverpool in the Champions League, Luciano Spalletti has been alternating between Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori.

Simeone came off the bench to win the game and is not bothered with the alternating choice of forwards.

On alternating with Raspadori, Simeone explained that there is nothing to worry about “He's a great guy, we have a great relationship. He is a great person," he explained.

Simeone then said that it is Soalleti who would decide who plays between him, Raspadori, and Osimhen.