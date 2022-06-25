Giannis Antetokounmpo teams up with Marcus Rashford at premiere of biopic Rise

The movie premiere was held in United States of America (USA) and Giannis wore matching olive green double-breasted suits—and spanking-new pairs of white Air Force 1s with his two-year-old son Liam, and 10-month-old son Maverick

At the movie premiere were also his brothers and partner Mariah Riddlesprigger.

Giannis teams up with Rashford

Giannis at the movie Premier teamed up with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The 27-year-old Giannis took to his official Instagram account to post photos of the movie premiere.

At the premiere, Giannis the Milwaukee Bucks all-time top scorer traded his jersey with Rashford's England national team jersey.

Giannis added a message with the photos that said, "My guy Marcus Rashford🔥💪🏾 Thank you so much for coming out and supporting the fam!"

Rise about Giannis

Giannis always uses his platform to remind the world that he is Nigerian and the movie Rise is about his roots.

Antetokounmpo translated as Adetokunbo is a name of Yoruba origin that means "the king/crown/royalty from across the seas".

The Antetokounmpo (Adetokunbo) family's journey from Nigeria to Greece and eventually to the US is chronicled in the real narrative RISE.

It is a tale about the sacrifices made by parents to provide their kids a brighter future.

It demonstrates the incredible ability of basketball and the NBA to change people's lives.

It demonstrates the intensity of the suffering a family went through in order to surpass their predicament and achieve success.

It is a tale of love, hope, tenacity, victory, and achieving one's destiny.