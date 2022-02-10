Nigerian-born Greek professional basketball player Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of his son Liam.
Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates son Liam on 2nd birthday.
The Greek Freak celebrates as the Baby Freak turns 2.
Liam is the firstborn son of Giannis and was born in the year 2020.
Giannis took to his official Instagram account to celebrate as Liam turned two on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
The two-time NBA MVP posted pictures of Liam to celebrate the special occasion.
Along with the photos was a message that said, "I can’t imagine my life without my little boy👶🏽 Happy birthday son!! 🤎 Big2."
Giannis and partner Mariah Riddlesprigger now have another son after Liam named Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo.
Giannis who has not been to Nigeria despite his roots has been in fine form for the Milwaukee Bucks this season.
The defending champions continue a push to top the Eastern Conference when they take on the Portland Trailblazers in their next league fixture scheduled for Tuesday, February 15, 2022.