Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off Nigerian dance moves at Naija Odyssey premiere

The movie Naija Odyssey is a collaboration between Giannis and instant messaging application for smartphones WhatsApp Messenger is now available.

This is the first ever movie by WhatsApp Messenger which reconciles Antetokounmpo's roots in Nigeria and birthplace in Greece.

WhatsApp explores what the original content industry is all about with Antetokoumpo's new film.

Pulse Nigeria

The Milwaukee Bucks star is also its first brand spokesperson for the social media company wearing an adire fabric in the Nigerian colors to the 2022 NBA all-star game in Cleveland earlier in the year.

At the movie premiere were several high profile celebrities such as Senegalese-born Italian social media personality Khabane "Khaby" Lame as well as Nigerians in the diaspora.

Giannis and Nigerian roots

The two-time NBA MVP shows the world his Nigerian roots in the new movie.

Pulse Nigeria

The two-time NBA MVP talked at the premiere about his upbringing and heritage to those in attendance at the premiere.

Giannis, an NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks then showed off his dance moves to Nigerian cultural dance as presenters came on stage.

The dance moves by Giannis went viral as he posted a clip on his social media platforms.