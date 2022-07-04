Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up Burna Boy [Photos]

'Family ties' - Giannis and brothers all smiles with Burna Boy

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up Burna Boy
Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up Burna Boy

Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo teamed up with Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy.

The 27-year-old Giannis was all smiles as the Antetokounmpo family met up with Burna Boy.

Giannis who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the National Basketball Association is on vacation with his family.

Giannis and the Antetokoumpo family met up in Portugal where Burna Boy was performing at the Afro Nation concert.

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game

Giannis will represent Greece at the upcoming 2022 European Basketball Championship
Giannis will represent Greece at the upcoming 2022 European Basketball Championship Pulse Nigeria

Giannis took to his official Instagram account to post photos of his family with Burna Boy.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player award winner added a caption to the photos that said, "Family Ties, G.O.A.T."

Giannis is on vacation with his family.
Giannis is on vacation with his family. Pulse Nigeria

The post would suggest that Giannis regards Burna Boy as the Greatest of All Time.

Giannis recently released his biopic Rise produced by Disney and now in cinemas.

Giannis is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player award winner
Giannis is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player award winner Pulse Nigeria

Antetokounmpo translated as Adetokunbo is a name of Yoruba origin as Giannis always uses his platform to remind the world that he is Nigerian.

Giannis, who led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship is set to represent Greece at the upcoming 2022 European Basketball Championship scheduled to take place in September.

