Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up Burna Boy [Photos]

The 27-year-old Giannis was all smiles as the Antetokounmpo family met up with Burna Boy.

Giannis who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the National Basketball Association is on vacation with his family.

Giannis and the Antetokoumpo family met up in Portugal where Burna Boy was performing at the Afro Nation concert.

Pulse Nigeria

Giannis and Burna Boy

Giannis took to his official Instagram account to post photos of his family with Burna Boy.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player award winner added a caption to the photos that said, "Family Ties, G.O.A.T."

Pulse Nigeria

The post would suggest that Giannis regards Burna Boy as the Greatest of All Time.

Giannis recently released his biopic Rise produced by Disney and now in cinemas.

Pulse Nigeria

Antetokounmpo translated as Adetokunbo is a name of Yoruba origin as Giannis always uses his platform to remind the world that he is Nigerian.