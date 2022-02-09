Giannis Antetokoumpo and brothers to make history at 2022 NBA All-Star weekend

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Check out the players that will participate in the Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge Three-Point Contest.

The Antetokoumpo brothers are set to dominate the NBA All-Star weekend
The Antetokoumpo brothers are set to dominate the NBA All-Star weekend

The players that will participate in the Skills Challenge, Dunk, and Three-Point Contest at the NBA All-Star weekend have been revealed by the league in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Antetokoumpo brothers made history as the first set of brothers that will take part in the newly revamped Skills Challenge.

Two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Giannis will join brothers Thanasis and Alex in the Skills Challenge.

Giannis and Thanasis are both with the Milwaukee Bucks while younger brother Alex is with the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.

Participants: Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo), Team Cavs (Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley), Team Rooks (Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey)

Participants: Fred VanVleet (Raptors), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Luke Kennard (Clippers), Zach LaVine (Bulls), CJ McCollum (Pelicans), Patty Mills (Nets), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Trae Young (Hawks)

Participants: Obi Toppin (Knicks), Jalen Green (Rockets), Cole Anthony (Magic), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Warriors)

All three contests will take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022, with the Antetokoumpo brothers set to make history.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Trending

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden

Mane, Aboubakar and Mendy scoop AFCON 2021 awards

Check out the AFCON ward winners

'Just like Messi' - Barcelona fans fall in love with Adama Traore after performance against Atletico Madrid

Adama Traore was impressive in his debut for Barcelona

NPFL youngster Silas Nwankwo joins Swedish side Mjällby AIF

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden