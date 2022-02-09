Giannis Antetokoumpo and brothers to make history at 2022 NBA All-Star weekend

The Antetokoumpo brothers made history as the first set of brothers that will take part in the newly revamped Skills Challenge.

Two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Giannis will join brothers Thanasis and Alex in the Skills Challenge.

Giannis and Thanasis are both with the Milwaukee Bucks while younger brother Alex is with the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.

Skills Challenge

Participants: Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo), Team Cavs (Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley), Team Rooks (Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey)

3-Point Contest

Participants: Fred VanVleet (Raptors), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Luke Kennard (Clippers), Zach LaVine (Bulls), CJ McCollum (Pelicans), Patty Mills (Nets), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Trae Young (Hawks)

Dunk Contest

Participants: Obi Toppin (Knicks), Jalen Green (Rockets), Cole Anthony (Magic), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Warriors)