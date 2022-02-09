The players that will participate in the Skills Challenge, Dunk, and Three-Point Contest at the NBA All-Star weekend have been revealed by the league in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Giannis Antetokoumpo and brothers to make history at 2022 NBA All-Star weekend
Check out the players that will participate in the Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge Three-Point Contest.
The Antetokoumpo brothers made history as the first set of brothers that will take part in the newly revamped Skills Challenge.
Two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Giannis will join brothers Thanasis and Alex in the Skills Challenge.
Giannis and Thanasis are both with the Milwaukee Bucks while younger brother Alex is with the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.
Skills Challenge
Participants: Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo), Team Cavs (Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley), Team Rooks (Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey)
3-Point Contest
Participants: Fred VanVleet (Raptors), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Luke Kennard (Clippers), Zach LaVine (Bulls), CJ McCollum (Pelicans), Patty Mills (Nets), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Trae Young (Hawks)
Dunk Contest
Participants: Obi Toppin (Knicks), Jalen Green (Rockets), Cole Anthony (Magic), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Warriors)
All three contests will take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022, with the Antetokoumpo brothers set to make history.