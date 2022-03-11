2022 FIFA WCQ

Black Stars playing hide and seek with squad list ahead of Super Eagles clash

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Around a week ago, Augustine Eguavoen announced his squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana, but his counterpart Otto Addo is yet to do so.

With their FIFA World Cup qualifiers tie against the Super Eagles less than three weeks away, the Ghanaian camp has surprised many by not releasing their proposed squad for the two-legged tie.

Recommended articles

Ghanaian radio station Nhyira 104.5 FM claims Black Stars coach Otto Addo has already submitted a proposed list to the Ghanaian Football Association, but the body is keeping mum.

The Ghanaian FA are keeping their list close to their chest to surprise the Super Eagles
The Ghanaian FA are keeping their list close to their chest to surprise the Super Eagles Twitter/@nhyira1045fm

One of the more popular theories is that the Ghanaian camp is looking to surprise the Super Eagles, hoping to catch them unawares with some surprise inclusions.

Some other reports have proposed more sensible reasons why the Ghanaian FA are yet to release the list. Prospective debutants such as the duo of Chelsea academy graduates Tariq Lamptey and Callum Hudson-Odoi are yet to confirm if they will be switching their allegiance to Ghana.

Chris Hughton has been spotted with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s father, trying to convince the youngster to switch his allegiance to the Black Stars
Chris Hughton has been spotted with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s father, trying to convince the youngster to switch his allegiance to the Black Stars Twitter

The Black Stars would be looking to spare their blushes by not prematurely announcing any players that could end up rejecting the call-up.

Even if the squad list is not made public, the players will still be sent their private invitations to the national team set up and

Otto Addo and his team would hope their mind games work out when they host the first leg of the crunch tie on March 25.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Black Stars playing hide and seek with squad list ahead of Super Eagles clash

  • Chelsea fans continue to show support for their club on social media amidst Roman Abramovich's UK sanction

    'Blues for Life!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans rally passionate support amidst Abramovich crisis

  • Barcelona could not defeat Galatasaray in the Europa League

    'We lacked ideas in attack' - Barcelona boss Xavi blasts players after 0-0 draw against Galatasaray

Recommended articles

Black Stars playing hide and seek with squad list ahead of Super Eagles clash

Black Stars playing hide and seek with squad list ahead of Super Eagles clash

'Mbappe, Haaland, then Osimhen' - De Maggio rates Nigerian forward as the 3rd-best striker in the world

'Mbappe, Haaland, then Osimhen' - De Maggio rates Nigerian forward as the 3rd-best striker in the world

What Wilfred Ndidi must add to his game to become ‘world-class’

What Wilfred Ndidi must add to his game to become ‘world-class’

Meet the 68-year-old Ghanaian footballer aiming to become the world’s oldest player

Meet the 68-year-old Ghanaian footballer aiming to become the world’s oldest player

Video: Wilfred Zaha scoops Goal of the Month award

Video: Wilfred Zaha scoops Goal of the Month award

Umar Sadiq right to hit back, but now he needs to justify his place in Super Eagles squad

Umar Sadiq right to hit back, but now he needs to justify his place in Super Eagles squad

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Odion Ighalo reminds Nigerians of his wealth, shows off N200m Rolls Royce Phantom

Odion Ighalo has a Rolls-Royce Phantom
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Nigerians worried as Roman Abramovich and MC Oluomo sanctioned on the same day

Chelsea fans had a rough day as Abramovich's assets were frozen while MC Oluomo was suspended
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Messi ruined that team' - Ronaldo fans descend on former Barcelona star after Real Madrid knock out PSG

Messi was not at his best as Real Madrid knocked out PSG from the Champions League
SUPER FALCONS

'I want to continue scoring more goals' - Asisat Oshoala boasts as she extends contract with Barcelona until 2024

Oshoala will stay until 2024 at Barcelona
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Make e no near Man U' - More reactions as United fans in Nigeria reject Pochettino following PSG defeat

Man United fans do not want PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino anywhere near their club after they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday
UECL

Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes

Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in the Europa League
UEL

VIDEO: Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda

Leon Balogun scored from a corner kick for Rangers
UEL

'We lacked ideas in attack' - Barcelona boss Xavi blasts players after 0-0 draw against Galatasaray

Barcelona could not defeat Galatasaray in the Europa League