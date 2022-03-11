Black Stars playing hide and seek with squad list ahead of Super Eagles clash

Ghanaian radio station Nhyira 104.5 FM claims Black Stars coach Otto Addo has already submitted a proposed list to the Ghanaian Football Association, but the body is keeping mum.

One of the more popular theories is that the Ghanaian camp is looking to surprise the Super Eagles, hoping to catch them unawares with some surprise inclusions.

Some other reports have proposed more sensible reasons why the Ghanaian FA are yet to release the list. Prospective debutants such as the duo of Chelsea academy graduates Tariq Lamptey and Callum Hudson-Odoi are yet to confirm if they will be switching their allegiance to Ghana.

The Black Stars would be looking to spare their blushes by not prematurely announcing any players that could end up rejecting the call-up.

Even if the squad list is not made public, the players will still be sent their private invitations to the national team set up and