With their FIFA World Cup qualifiers tie against the Super Eagles less than three weeks away, the Ghanaian camp has surprised many by not releasing their proposed squad for the two-legged tie.
Black Stars playing hide and seek with squad list ahead of Super Eagles clash
Around a week ago, Augustine Eguavoen announced his squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana, but his counterpart Otto Addo is yet to do so.
Ghanaian radio station Nhyira 104.5 FM claims Black Stars coach Otto Addo has already submitted a proposed list to the Ghanaian Football Association, but the body is keeping mum.
One of the more popular theories is that the Ghanaian camp is looking to surprise the Super Eagles, hoping to catch them unawares with some surprise inclusions.
Some other reports have proposed more sensible reasons why the Ghanaian FA are yet to release the list. Prospective debutants such as the duo of Chelsea academy graduates Tariq Lamptey and Callum Hudson-Odoi are yet to confirm if they will be switching their allegiance to Ghana.
The Black Stars would be looking to spare their blushes by not prematurely announcing any players that could end up rejecting the call-up.
Even if the squad list is not made public, the players will still be sent their private invitations to the national team set up
Otto Addo and his team would hope their mind games work out when they host the first leg of the crunch tie on March 25.
