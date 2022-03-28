'The pressure will be on them at home' - Ghana's coach Otto Addo says Super Eagles will regret not scoring away goal

The Super Eagles of Nigeria created two clear cut chances but were held to a 0-0 draw by the Black Stars of Ghana at a 40,000 capacity Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti.

Looking ahead to the second leg between both sides, Addo believes that his team keeping a clean sheet at home could prove pivotal to their qualification hopes.

Nigeria Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo contests the ball with Ghana Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah Pulse Nigeria

He said, “I think the guys did well but under these circumstances, I can say they followed the plan and even though we made some mistakes, they stuck to the plan.

"We had good positions and good runs. We had good positions, good runs. We created some chances and controlled the game in the first 30 minutes and there were some breaks and some fatigue.

"We couldn't press like we would have wanted to, but in all, it was a deserved draw."

Addo then added that the Super Eagles saw that the Ghanaians have talent and will be cautious when they meet for the second leg.

Pulse Nigeria

Addo added, “The Nigerians saw that we can play as well. Even though the Afcon wasn’t good I think we matched them up," the Ghana coach said.

They have high-quality players but in all it was equal. The pressure will be on them at home and no away goals can hurt a lot.”