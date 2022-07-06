'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

The switch by the 28-year-old Williams comes after Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar later this year.

Williams put out a hype video that has since gone viral to announce his switch to Ghana

In the video, Williams said, "My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect and love. They have taught me to embrace life.

In that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual.”

Nigerians react as Inaki Williams switches to Ghana

The switch by Williams to represent Ghana has not been received well by Nigerian football fans.

The Ghana Football Association went on to reveal that asides from Williams, Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Hamburger SV duo Ransford-Yeboah and Stephen Ambrosius are all available to be selected to the national team,

The statement by the GFA said, ‘’The availability of these players’ means a lot to the Ghana Football Association and the Technical team of the Black Stars’’

‘’We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and to take us to the next level‘’

‘’This gives the Technical team more options to choose from adding to our continuous desire to improve the team.’’

Reactions of Nigerians to Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey

On Twitter, Nigerian stated that players like Lamptey and Williams would not choose to represent Ghana if the Super Eagles secured a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana recorded a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja back in March to qualify for the global football event.

Nigerians were of the opinion that Ghana is taking advantage of the victory against Nigeria to recruit foreign born players and build their team.

