'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - If Nigeria qualified Inaki won't switch to Black Stars.

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana

Late on Tuesday, July 6, 2022 Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams switched his international allegiance from Spain to Ghana.

Recommended articles

The switch by the 28-year-old Williams comes after Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar later this year.

Williams put out a hype video that has since gone viral to announce his switch to Ghana

In the video, Williams said, "My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect and love. They have taught me to embrace life.

In that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual.”

10 Ghanaian players who chose Euro nations over Ghana

Inaki Williams sets record with 203rd consecutive Liga game

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has not missed a game for Athletic Bilbao in 6 YEARS - Consistency or modern-day slavery?

The availability of Inaki Williams means a lot to the Ghana Football Association
The availability of Inaki Williams means a lot to the Ghana Football Association Pulse Nigeria

The switch by Williams to represent Ghana has not been received well by Nigerian football fans.

The Ghana Football Association went on to reveal that asides from Williams, Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Hamburger SV duo Ransford-Yeboah and Stephen Ambrosius are all available to be selected to the national team,

The statement by the GFA said, ‘’The availability of these players’ means a lot to the Ghana Football Association and the Technical team of the Black Stars’’

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey switch after Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey switch after Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Pulse Nigeria

‘’We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and to take us to the next level‘’

‘’This gives the Technical team more options to choose from adding to our continuous desire to improve the team.’’

On Twitter, Nigerian stated that players like Lamptey and Williams would not choose to represent Ghana if the Super Eagles secured a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana recorded a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja back in March to qualify for the global football event.

Nigerians were of the opinion that Ghana is taking advantage of the victory against Nigeria to recruit foreign born players and build their team.

See reactions below

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana

    'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

  • Ansu Fati, Pedri return as Barcelona begin pre-season

    Ansu Fati, Pedri return as Barcelona begin pre-season [Photos]

  • Super Falcons return to training for 2nd Group game against Botswana

    Super Falcons return to training for 2nd Group game against Botswana

Recommended articles

Check out this amazing Cristiano Ronaldo Art

Check out this amazing Cristiano Ronaldo Art

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Manchester United stars hit with fresh pay cuts amid potential Ronaldo exit

Manchester United stars hit with fresh pay cuts amid potential Ronaldo exit

Ansu Fati, Pedri return as Barcelona begin pre-season [Photos]

Ansu Fati, Pedri return as Barcelona begin pre-season [Photos]

Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

Trending

WAFCON 2022

Watch: Uganda women vibe to Kizz Daniel's 'Buga'

Uganda women vibing to Kizz Daniel's smash hit (Video)

Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal

Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up with Burna Boy [Photos]

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up Burna Boy

Osimhen can be one of the best - Drogba bullish about Super Eagles striker [Video]

Drogba backs Osimhen to become world best