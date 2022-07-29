Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira to likely go to jail

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a jail term for the Colombian singer could go to jail for up to 8-years.

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, confirmed news of their split in June 2022
Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, confirmed news of their split in June 2022

Shakira, the former partner of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique could end up in prison for the next eight years following a €14.5 million tax fraud.

Recommended articles

A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a jail term for the Colombian singer who is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain.

According to a prosecutor's document obtained by Reuters, Shakira lived in Spain regularly between 2012 and 2014. In May 2012, she purchased a residence in Barcelona that she and her partner Pique used to raise their kid, who was born there in 2013.

Singer Shakira is facing an 8-years jail term for a tax evasion case after rejecting plea deal
Singer Shakira is facing an 8-years jail term for a tax evasion case after rejecting plea deal John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Pique had four months ago, been living in a separate apartment away from 45-year-old Shakira, and their two children, Milan and Sasha, following the end of their 11-year relationship in June.

ALSO READ: Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

'Last Last everybody go chop breakfast' - Reactions to Shakira-Piqué's split

Meet 6 players who were caught cheating like Pique on Shakira

Shakira, also often regarded as the Queen of Latin Pop, asserts that she has no unpaid tax debt and that she paid the 17.2 million euros that the Spanish tax agency claimed she owed.

Shakira lived regularly in Spain between 2012 and 2014 with her partner Pique, in a residence in Barcelona that she purchased in May 2012.
Shakira lived regularly in Spain between 2012 and 2014 with her partner Pique, in a residence in Barcelona that she purchased in May 2012. pulse senegal

When asked to comment on the matter, Shakira's representatives referred to a previous statement sent out on Wednesday saying she "is fully confident of her innocence."

They also added that the Colombian singer considers the case "a total violation of her rights".

Should she be found guilty, the prosecutor has demanded an eight-year prison term and a fine of more than €23 million. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

Shakira sang Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, featuring South African band Freshlyground.
Shakira sang "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, featuring South African band Freshlyground. Pulse Nigeria

The singer earlier this week rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor's office to end the case. The terms of the settlement offer have not been disclosed.

Shakira has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with classics like "Hips Don't Lie", "Beautiful Liar", and "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was held in South Africa.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, confirmed news of their split in June 2022

    Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira to likely go to jail

  • Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

    Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

  • More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

    'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

Recommended articles

Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira to likely go to jail

Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira to likely go to jail

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali stars in his first game for Ponferradina

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali stars in his first game for Ponferradina

UEFA remembers Okocha 24 years after signing for PSG

UEFA remembers Okocha 24 years after signing for PSG

'I did what had to be done' - Laporta insists Messi's exit was necessary for Barcelona

'I did what had to be done' - Laporta insists Messi's exit was necessary for Barcelona

Arsenal let Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper leave on loan

Arsenal let Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper leave on loan

2022/23 Season Preview: Taiwo Awoniyi

2022/23 Season Preview: Taiwo Awoniyi

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli