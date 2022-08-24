Gérard Pique's club Andorra offer €25m for Manchester United youngster

Andorra wants to first sign the highly-rated midfielder on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent for €25 million, according to L'equipe.

The 19-year-old has been at Manchester United since he arrived from Ligue 1 AS Monaco in 2019 for €10 million.

However, the Tunisian international has failed to break into the first team and has reportedly been transfer-listed for loan moves this summer.

Andorra to battle two other clubs

Pique and Andorra will have a battle on their hands to sign the talented United midfielder this summer though.

The Spanish outfit isn't the only club interested in taking Mejbri on loan as there are interested clubs from England.

Championship clubs West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City are also said to have shown interest in signing the midfielder on loan this season.

Andorra, owned by Pique and managed by the Kosmos group, started off in 2018 in the Spanish D5.

The club has continued to its meteoric rise and is hoping that Mejbri can help them seal promotion to La Liga this season.

