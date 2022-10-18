31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match

The bizarre incident happened during a league match in South America.

Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild
Independiente Santa Fe star Geisson Perea is in the news for the wrong reason after a bizarre incident during a league match.

Perea was pictured showing more flesh than necessary after he displayed his penis in a league game against Jaguares de Cordoba in the Colombian league.

The 31-year-old was in a wall with former Aston Villa and Premier League star, Carlos Sanches as they defended a free kick.

According to the German media outlet, Bild, Perea pulled down his pants in a deliberate ploy to 'irritate' and possibly distract the free-kick taker.

A blurred image of Perea flashing his penis
A blurred image of Perea flashing his penis Pulse Nigeria

"When Perea stands in the wall, he has a rather bold idea," Bild stated. "To irritate the opponent, the defender pulls down his pants – and presents the free-kick shooter with all his masculinity."

While Perea was trying to distract the free-kick taker in the first half, at that moment, the TV camera zoomed in on him – transmitting the good piece into the households of the South American country, Bild added.

Despite Perea's bizarre trick, the game ended in defeat for him and his club Independiente Santa Fe.

After a goalless affair in the opening half, Jaguares sealed a 2-1 win, in the end, thanks to a double from Pablo Jose Rojas.

It was indeed a heated game between the two sides after seven yellow cards were issued by the centre referee.

Jaguares extended their unbeaten run to five matches while Santa Fe recorded a second consecutive defeat.

