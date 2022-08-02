Maliyo Games announces 2nd edition, Game-Changing Developer Training

GameUp Africa 2 actively addresses a major problem within Africa’s games industry and the broader digital economy. Game development resources are fewer in Africa than in other parts of the world.

Pulse Nigeria

This is due to the culture around games, access to quality education, and poor infrastructure. For over a decade now, local games studios have struggled to find skilled talent to grow their product pipelines, as available talents need further investment in education to grow their skills.

GameUp Africa is the brainchild of Maliyo Games founder and CEO, Hugo Obi. He said, “Before we started this Bootcamp, we asked ourselves, ‘What if there was a way to help small game development studios and rising talent develop their skills and talent?’ This was the origin of GameUp Africa.”

Pulse Nigeria

Hugo added, “We are honoured to be working on supporting skills development within the African games industry, unlocking new employment opportunities for candidates and driving economic growth as a result. This program has the potential to take African gaming communities to the next level.”

GameUp Africa bridges the gap between up-and-coming game developers and studios that need them, changing the game development landscape in Africa for the better. The participants are given an opportunity to follow their dreams to create games and change the games industry in Africa and worldwide.

Pulse Nigeria

Many alumni from last year’s Bootcamp are now enjoying career success in games companies across the continent.

Young people who are ready to change the course of their games development careers are invited to apply to the GameUp Africa Bootcamp.

Visit www.gameupafrica.com to apply today! Applications close on August 5, 2022.

ABOUT MALIYO GAMES

Pulse Nigeria

Maliyo Games is a Lagos-based game development studio that creates African-inspired games for mobile users with over 40 games in its portfolio. Maliyo infuses the continent's lively culture and the context in each of its titles with a goal to embed Africa's vibrant culture into mobile games through storylines, character development, immersive environments, captivating sounds, and strong visuals.

Learn more at www.maliyo.com

ABOUT THE GAME UP AFRICA BOOTCAMP

GameUp Africa, developed by Maliyo Games, supports young African game developers and creators from four countries: Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria. Derived from their in-house training programme and intended for entry-level candidates, the Bootcamp runs over five months with three unique components: Learning, Mentoring, and the Game Project. The overall outcome of the programme is to create a robust talent pipeline for Africa’s pioneering game development industry, spearheaded by Maliyo Games’ vision to become the largest gaming company on the continent.

Visit www.gameupafrica.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACTS & RESOURCES