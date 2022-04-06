Furious reactions as Nigerians hit out at Huesca on social media following Kelechi Nwakali's contract saga

Huesca announced the termination of Nwakali's contract on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The 23-year-old has now given a detailed explanation of events that led to the decision taken by his former club side, Huesca.

According to Nwakali, the rift between himself and his club started when he was called up to the Super Eagles squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) early this year.

He further explained that the situation intensified after the Super Eagles were knocked out of the competition and he returned to the club.

Nwakali took to his official Instagram account to put out a statement about what happened from his perspective.

Following Nwakali's shocking revelation on his disappointing treatment at Huesca, Nigerians have taken to social media to hit out at the Spanish club.