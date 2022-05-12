WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Frenkie de Jong set to join Manchester United from Barcelona

Tosin Abayomi
On his birthday, reports come out that Barcelona are willing to sell Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United for just €80 million

According to several reports Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set for a switch.

De Jong turned 25 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and rose to the top of the trends based on rumours about a move away from Barcelona.

According to reports, Barcelona are willing to part ways with de Jong for just €80 million.

De Jong joined Barcelona back in 2019 and has been utilized in several midfield positions.

The Dutchman was had an improved showing under his former manager Ronald Koeman but has struggled since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez.

According to the reports, Barcelona have to offload De Jong due to financial reasons.

The deal is still being negotiated as no formal announcement has been made.

A move to Old Trafford would see De Jong replace French midfielder Paul Pogba who is expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

De Jong would also reunite with his former boss Erik Ten Hag newly appointed Manchester United manager who would take over from Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

De Jong and Ten Hag were at Ajax and would both reunite with Donny Van De Beek at Old Trafford.

Tosin Abayomi

