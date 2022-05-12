Frank Lampard praises Chelsea star who did Everton a huge favour

Misery on Elland Road

Leeds United slumped to their 18th loss of the season at the hands of a rampant Chelsea side. As early as the fourth minute, the match looked to be taking a route all too familiar to Leeds fans, when Mason Mount opened the scoring with a powerful shot which flew past Illan Meslier.

Chelsea added two more goals in the second half to stroll to a comfortable 3-0 victory, but Lampard singled out Mount for praise after the match.

"Brilliant for him, Chelsea did us a favour by getting that result, but we have to do our thing to make sure that we get past this side of the line,

"I will send him a message of thanks later. Mason is a fantastic player, and I am happy that he is getting those goals because he is such a high-quality player, and it reflects the kind of player he is." Lampard said to Bein Sports after the game.

Lampard has always rated the Chelsea academy product highly, giving him his big break on loan at Derby County in 2019, a move which would see the youngster explode onto the scene with 11 goals and six assists in the Championship.

When Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge, he again gave the young Englishman a key role in the side, which he took with both hands delivering 14 goal contributions in his first season under the Chelsea legend.

Everton survival chances

Finally out of the relegation scrap, Lampard could finally reflect on the journey so far, and he took the time to thank Everton fans for their unwavering support as the Merseyside club was faced with a real threat of relegation.

"The national media look at us and think we are a big story if we go down. We are a huge club with a huge history, and we have spent so much but Evertonians come here every week, and they know the size of the challenge on our hands, and we appreciate the support on all fronts because they push us to another level," Lampard said.

Speaking on his side's chances of survival, Lampard remains optimistic but stated that his forwards need to contribute more to the team.

"We are at Goodison and we are playing against good teams, but we just need to see ourselves with the same attitude and application. From tonight, I think we need more zip from the boys up top.

"They have the talent, and they can produce and to win games, you need those guys to produce," Lampard said.