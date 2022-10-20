'There is work to be done' - Everton boss gives frank assessment of Iwobi, teammates

Lampard has admitted that his Toffees have 'work to be done' following a narrow 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Miguel Almiron was the hero for the Magpies as he scored the decisive winner, a stunning effort in the first half.

The goal proved to be the difference between the two teams in a keenly and closely contested battle at St. James' Park.

Following the latest defeat, the third consecutive loss for the Toffees, manager, Lampard, delivered an honest assessment of his club's form.

Speaking in his post-match conference, the former Chelsea coach was impressed with what his players did on the road in parts but says they have work to be done.

“It was frustrating in that we lost the game,” he told Everton media after the game.

“I thought the performance was pretty good in footballing terms. We more than held our own, especially at the beginning of the game to silence the crowd before they scored."

“In the second half we opened them up a lot but we just didn’t have that bit in the final third. It was two closely-matched teams in the game but in both boxes, we were a bit short tonight."

Lampard wants a clinical Everton

The game was the second in a row that Everton has failed to score while managing just a lone goal in the last three matches.

Despite failing to trouble the Newcastle United goalkeeper for 90 minutes, having had just a single attempt on goal, Lampard believes his side needs to be more clinical.

“In a game like this, it’s not always easy but we can be much more clinical," he added.

"The amount of times we played really well, played through their midfield line but got the last pass wrong or the pass before that wrong. If you do that, it’s hard to get clear-cut chances so there’s certainly work to be done on that level.”

Iwobi struggles against Magpies

In terms of Nigerian and Super Eagles' interest, it was a rather quiet night for Alex Iwobi.

Iwobi has been a standout performer this season for Everton but at St James' Park, it was a night to forget for the Nigerian playmaker and his teammates.

