Frank Lampard appoints former teammate Ashley Cole as assistant at Everton

Lampard confirmed the appointment of Cole in a statement on the official Everton website.

In a statement on the website, Lampard said, “I’m delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game.

“He is now a well-respected coach which has been recognized by his work with England Under-21s. He’ll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff.”

Cole gave the reasons why he chose to join Lampard at Everton.

He said, “I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton.

“The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together

Lampard and Cole spent eight years together at Stamford Bridge from 2006 until 2014.