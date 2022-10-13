UEL

'If na Ghana Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia

Tosin Abayomi
Where was this Francis Uzoho against Ghana? Nigerians blast Uzoho as Omonia Nicosia loses 1-0 to Manchester United after 34 shots.

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia

Premier League giants Manchester United recorded a 1-0 victory against Omonia Nicosia in a matchday four Europa League group stage fixture played on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The Red Devils boasted the attacking talents of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and others against Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

The team led by Erik Ten Hag created several quality chances but went to the halftime break still level.

Manchester United turned on the pressure in the second half and were thwarted on several occasions by Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Scott McTominay scored in additional time just before the end of the game from eight yards out to give Manchester United three points against Omonia Nicosia.

Manchester United were thwarted on several occasions by Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.
Manchester United were thwarted on several occasions by Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Pulse Nigeria

Uzoho was given the start for Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford against Manchester United's elite attackers.

The Nigerian goalkeeper had a performance for the ages with several key stops to deny Manchester United forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo even had a laugh with Uzoho after the 23-year-old goalkeeper made a save from point-bank range.

Uzoho at Old Trafford face a total of 24 shots producing some acrobatic saves to deny Manchester United until the last minute.

Uzoho rose to the top of the trends on social media as football fans around the world were in awe of his performance against Manchester United.

Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana
Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana AFP

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In the final qualification round, the Super Eagles were knocked out by rivals the Black Stars of Ghana.

Nigerians were not pleased as Uzoho produced one of the best goalkeeping performances at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo even had a laugh with Francis Uzoho after the 23-year-old goalkeeper made a save from point-bank range.
Cristiano Ronaldo even had a laugh with Francis Uzoho after the 23-year-old goalkeeper made a save from point-bank range. Pulse Nigeria

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was in goal when the Super Eagles suffered an aggregate loss to Ghana. The only goal by the Black Stars over the two legs came from Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

There are several Nigerians who still believe that Uzoho should have done better with that shot from distance.

His performance against Manchester United only brought again negative reactions on social media as Nigerian football fans continue to lament the country's absence at the World Cup in Qatar.

