'If na Ghana Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia

The Red Devils boasted the attacking talents of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and others against Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

The team led by Erik Ten Hag created several quality chances but went to the halftime break still level.

Manchester United turned on the pressure in the second half and were thwarted on several occasions by Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Scott McTominay scored in additional time just before the end of the game from eight yards out to give Manchester United three points against Omonia Nicosia.

Reactions to Francis Uzoho against Manchester United

Uzoho was given the start for Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford against Manchester United's elite attackers.

The Nigerian goalkeeper had a performance for the ages with several key stops to deny Manchester United forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo even had a laugh with Uzoho after the 23-year-old goalkeeper made a save from point-bank range.

Uzoho at Old Trafford face a total of 24 shots producing some acrobatic saves to deny Manchester United until the last minute.

Uzoho rose to the top of the trends on social media as football fans around the world were in awe of his performance against Manchester United.

Francis Uzoho, Ghana, and negative reactions

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In the final qualification round, the Super Eagles were knocked out by rivals the Black Stars of Ghana.

Nigerians were not pleased as Uzoho produced one of the best goalkeeping performances at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was in goal when the Super Eagles suffered an aggregate loss to Ghana. The only goal by the Black Stars over the two legs came from Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

There are several Nigerians who still believe that Uzoho should have done better with that shot from distance.