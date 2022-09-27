The city of Oran was a happy hunting ground for Nigeria in the past but that ended on Tuesday night.
Super Eagles goalkeeping department in life support as Algeria beat Nigeria
Nigeria couldn't escape defeat this time, two matches, two goalkeeping errors by the top two goalkeepers - it's an emergency for the Super Eagles.
Nigeria's Super Eagles went, saw but failed to conquer their host the Desert Foxes of Algeria after a 2-1 loss.
The centre referee stole the show after he denied the Eagles a legitimate goal and awarded a penalty to Algeria moments later.
In-form Terem Moffi showed superb awareness to put Nigeria ahead just after nine minutes. Algeria hit back just before the break when Riyad Mahrez equalised from the spot.
However, another goalkeeping error, this time by Francis Uzoho, saw Youcef Atal's 30-yard screamer hand Algeria the win as they avenged the 5-2 defeat they suffered the last time the Super Eagles visited.
Nigeria has now failed to beat both the Algerian home-based team and their main team in the space of a few days.
Super Eagles have a goalkeeping problem
On Friday, Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers saved the blushes of Maduka Okoye following a 2-2 draw against the home-based team in Constantine.
Maduka committed a blunder that led to the Algerian second goal, a mistake that reminded Nigerians of his mistake against another North African side, Tunisia at AFCON 2021.
The 22-year-old was subsequently dropped for the game against the main team on Tuesday night, with Uzoho preferred.
However, like Maduka, Uzoho showed he's also unreliable as his mistake allowed Youcef's excellent effort to seal the win for the Desert Foxes.
Uzoho's latest error was a clear tribute to the one against Ghana in Abuja which cost Nigeria a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The Super Eagles have ended the break without a win after a draw and defeat in two matches. Up next, the team faces Portugal in November.