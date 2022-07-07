Francis Ezeh joins Eyüpspor from Adana Demirspor

The 24-year-old forward joined Eyüpspor on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

Ezeh changed teams in Turkey as he joined Eyüpspor from rivals Adana Demirspor.

He signed for Eyüpspor on a multi year deal after an impressive stint on loan at Tuzlaspor.

Francis Ezeh joins Eyüpspor

Ezeh had many offers following the end of the season but opted to join Eyüpspor.

Eyüpspor announced his arrival through a statement on their official social media platforms.

The statement by Eyüpspor said, "Welcome to Eyüpspor, Francis Ezeh!

"Our Eyüpspor has tied Francis Ezeh from Adana Demirspor, the Super League team, to their colors.

"We welcome Francis Ezeh and wish him success in the purple-wrapped jersey."