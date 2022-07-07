Nigerian striker Okwuchukwu Francis Ezeh has completed a move to Eyüpspor.
Francis Ezeh joins Eyüpspor from Adana Demirspor
24-year-old Francis Ezeh switches to Eyüpspor in Turkey.
The 24-year-old forward joined Eyüpspor on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 for an undisclosed fee.
Ezeh changed teams in Turkey as he joined Eyüpspor from rivals Adana Demirspor.
He signed for Eyüpspor on a multi year deal after an impressive stint on loan at Tuzlaspor.
Francis Ezeh joins Eyüpspor
Ezeh had many offers following the end of the season but opted to join Eyüpspor.
Eyüpspor announced his arrival through a statement on their official social media platforms.
The statement by Eyüpspor said, "Welcome to Eyüpspor, Francis Ezeh!
"Our Eyüpspor has tied Francis Ezeh from Adana Demirspor, the Super League team, to their colors.
"We welcome Francis Ezeh and wish him success in the purple-wrapped jersey."
Ezeh who played for Heartland in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) continues to build his stock in Turkey and could be in line for a call-up to the national team by new Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro.
More from category
-
Francis Ezeh joins Eyüpspor from Adana Demirspor
-
'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars
-
Ansu Fati, Pedri return as Barcelona begin pre-season [Photos]