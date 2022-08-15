France recovers from painful Falconets defeat, revives dream vs Canada

The European giant got off to the worst possible start when it lost the opening game of the tournament to Nigeria's Falconets.

Flourish Sabastine was the start of the show in that opener as the Falconets proved a hard nut to crack for France on Friday after a narrow 1-0 win.

Sabastine scored the winner late in the game to give Nigeria a winning start to the tournament in Costa Rica.

But the French have put that defeat behind them and have revived their campaign in style following a convincing win over Canada.

Folquet inspires France to emphatic win to revive the World Cup dream

After a shaky start to the FIFA U20WWC in Costa Rica, France picked up their first win to renew their hopes all thanks to Magnaba Folquet.

Folquet scored a second-half brace to inspire the French to a comprehensive win over a poor Canada side.

Both goals from Folquet came in the space of 15 second-half minutes before Esther Mbakem-Niaro completed a miserable morning for the Canadians when she made it 3-0 in the 89th minute.

Olivia Smith pulled one back in the sixth minute of added time to make the score line more respectable for Canada, which has now crashed out of the competition, Her goal was nothing but a mere consolation.

What the result means

With the result, France leapfrogged South Korea to second place in Group C after the Koreans' narrow defeat to Nigeria in the other group match.

Nigeria is the biggest winner in Group C as the win for France confirmed the Falconets' ticket to the last eight.