France recovers from painful Falconets defeat, revives dream vs Canada

Izuchukwu Akawor
The second round of matches at the FIFA U20WWC has been completed with Nigeria and France two of the biggest winners.

France and Nigeria celebrated important victories in the second round.
France is back in business at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup after a comprehensive victory over Canada in their second game on Monday.

The European giant got off to the worst possible start when it lost the opening game of the tournament to Nigeria's Falconets.

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
Flourish Sabastine was the start of the show in that opener as the Falconets proved a hard nut to crack for France on Friday after a narrow 1-0 win.

Sabastine scored the winner late in the game to give Nigeria a winning start to the tournament in Costa Rica.

Flourish Sabastine.
But the French have put that defeat behind them and have revived their campaign in style following a convincing win over Canada.

After a shaky start to the FIFA U20WWC in Costa Rica, France picked up their first win to renew their hopes all thanks to Magnaba Folquet.

Folquet scored a second-half brace to inspire the French to a comprehensive win over a poor Canada side.

Both goals from Folquet came in the space of 15 second-half minutes before Esther Mbakem-Niaro completed a miserable morning for the Canadians when she made it 3-0 in the 89th minute.

Celebration time for France.
Olivia Smith pulled one back in the sixth minute of added time to make the score line more respectable for Canada, which has now crashed out of the competition, Her goal was nothing but a mere consolation.

With the result, France leapfrogged South Korea to second place in Group C after the Koreans' narrow defeat to Nigeria in the other group match.

Falconets celebrate the win over South Korea.
Nigeria is the biggest winner in Group C as the win for France confirmed the Falconets' ticket to the last eight.

France and Korea meet in the final round of matches in the group stages to determine who joins Nigeria in the knockout stages while the Falconets face already eliminated Canada.

