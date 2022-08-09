TENNIS

Former World number 1 Serena Williams drops major retirement hint

Izuchukwu Akawor
The tennis superstar recorded her first victory in the game for over a year with straight sets win in Canada.

Women's tennis star Serena Williams could be nearing the end of her illustrious career after she dropped a major hint.

Williams hinted her retirement is close after strolling to straight sets win at the National Bank Open in Canada to end a long wait for her first win on the court.

Serena Williams is back again on the same court she suffered an injury that kept her out for a year
She defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz of Spain 6-4, 6-3 for her first win on the court since the French Open in 2021.

The National Bank Open is the second competition for the legendary Williams who made her return to competitive tennis last month in Wimbledon.

However, according to the 40-year-old, her excellent career could be nearing an end.

Speaking to the media after her first win in more than a year, Williams said while she enjoys the game, she can't wait to get to the end of her career.

Serena Williams has won 39 grand-slam titles and four Olympic gold medals.
“I guess there's just a light at the end of the tunnel," She said as per Daily Express. "I don't know, I'm getting closer to the light, so, lately, that's been it for me. I can't wait to get to that light.”

“I love playing, though," she added. "But, you know, I can't do this forever. Sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments, and do the best that you can.”

