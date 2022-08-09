Former World number 1 Serena Williams drops major retirement hint

Williams hinted her retirement is close after strolling to straight sets win at the National Bank Open in Canada to end a long wait for her first win on the court.

She defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz of Spain 6-4, 6-3 for her first win on the court since the French Open in 2021.

The National Bank Open is the second competition for the legendary Williams who made her return to competitive tennis last month in Wimbledon.

However, according to the 40-year-old, her excellent career could be nearing an end.

I can't wait - Williams is looking forward to calling it a day

Speaking to the media after her first win in more than a year, Williams said while she enjoys the game, she can't wait to get to the end of her career.

“I guess there's just a light at the end of the tunnel," She said as per Daily Express. "I don't know, I'm getting closer to the light, so, lately, that's been it for me. I can't wait to get to that light.”