Former Super Falcons captain and coach Florence Omagbemi gets married for the 2nd time [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

At 47-years-old, Florence Omagbemi finds love again after the death of her 1st husband.

Florence Omagbemi got married for the second time
Florence Omagbemi got married for the second time

Former Super Falcons of Nigeria captain and coach Florence Omagbemi is now a married woman.

Recommended articles

The 47-year-old, on Friday, February 18, 2022, tied the knot with her fiancée Kehinde Richard Oluyemi.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) congratulated Omagbemi who has been captain and coach of the Super Falcons.

The statement on the official NFF account said, "We congratulate former @NGSuper_Falcons coach and captain Florence Toritseju Omagbemi who tied the knot with her heartthrob Kehinde Richard Oluyemi during the week. Happy Married Life."

The wedding was signed into law at a registry in Warri hometown of Omagbemi.

The traditional wedding started at Omagbemi's family house in the town of Orugbo, Delta State.

An event center, the Nneoma Coliseum in Warri was used to welcome guests to the wedding reception.

This is the second time Omagbemi would get married as her first husband passed away back in 2004.

Omagbemi's first husband died back in 2004
Omagbemi's first husband died back in 2004 Pulse Nigeria

Omagbemi is known to be one of the famous captains of the Super Falcons from 1991 till 2004.

Omagbemi was part of the Super Falcons team to four FIFA Women's World Cups. She was also part of the Super Falcons team that won the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) in 1998, 2000, 2002, and 2004.

Omagbemi then went on to coach the Super Falcons to the 2016 AWCON.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Florence Omagbemi got married for the second time

    Former Super Falcons captain and coach Florence Omagbemi gets married for the 2nd time [Photos]

  • Zinchenko is hopeful Putin is a dead man

    'I hope you die' - Manchester City's Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko BLASTS Russian president Vladimir Putin in deleted post

  • Barcelona and Napoli players came together before kick-off

    Tributes pour in from across Europe as football stands with Ukraine

Recommended articles

Former Super Falcons captain and coach Florence Omagbemi gets married for the 2nd time [Photos]

Former Super Falcons captain and coach Florence Omagbemi gets married for the 2nd time [Photos]

West Ham unlucky to draw the strongest Spanish team in the Round of 16

West Ham unlucky to draw the strongest Spanish team in the Round of 16

Russian President Putin's favorite team Zenit St. Petersburg dumped out of the Europa League

Russian President Putin's favorite team Zenit St. Petersburg dumped out of the Europa League

Super Eagles trio and Leicester City draw Rennes as AS Roma plays Vitesse in R16

Super Eagles trio and Leicester City draw Rennes as AS Roma plays Vitesse in R16

Undefeated Nigerian champion Okolie looks to defend title in style

Undefeated Nigerian champion Okolie looks to defend title in style

F1 confirms that 2022 Russia Grand Prix has been cancelled

F1 confirms that 2022 Russia Grand Prix has been cancelled

Trending

SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
UFC

Israel Adesanya blasts Kamaru Usman's ‘PEANUT HEAD’ manager for saying 'RUBBISH' about potential fight between Nigerian Champions

Israel Adesanya is not happy with Kamaru Usman's manager
NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game

Giannis makes the world know is Nigerian
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
QATAR 2022

Mexican woman faces 7 years in prison and 100 lashes for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

Paola Schietekat could be sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and 100 lashes in Qatar after she reported she had been sexually assualted in Doha

'We will not give up' - Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko BOASTS as Russia declares war on his country Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the best players from Ukraine