Former Super Falcons captain and coach Florence Omagbemi gets married for the 2nd time [Photos]

The 47-year-old, on Friday, February 18, 2022, tied the knot with her fiancée Kehinde Richard Oluyemi.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) congratulated Omagbemi who has been captain and coach of the Super Falcons.

The statement on the official NFF account said, "We congratulate former @NGSuper_Falcons coach and captain Florence Toritseju Omagbemi who tied the knot with her heartthrob Kehinde Richard Oluyemi during the week. Happy Married Life."

The wedding was signed into law at a registry in Warri hometown of Omagbemi.

The traditional wedding started at Omagbemi's family house in the town of Orugbo, Delta State.

An event center, the Nneoma Coliseum in Warri was used to welcome guests to the wedding reception.

This is the second time Omagbemi would get married as her first husband passed away back in 2004.

Pulse Nigeria

Omagbemi is known to be one of the famous captains of the Super Falcons from 1991 till 2004.

Omagbemi was part of the Super Falcons team to four FIFA Women's World Cups. She was also part of the Super Falcons team that won the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) in 1998, 2000, 2002, and 2004.