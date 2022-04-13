'The pain is too much for me' - Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike laments suffering while receiving drip

Pulse Nigeria

The 34-year-old forward is in the country and battling a serious health condition.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) golden ball winner took to his official Instagram account to post a video of him receiving treatment.

The video came with a caption that said, "God is good 🙏 the pain is too much for me and my heart can not carry it anymore."

Emenike in the video is receiving treatment as a nurse is attending to his needs.

In the video, Emenike is seen receiving a drip as he directs his phone to capture the room he is in.