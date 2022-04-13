WHAT'S BUZZIN

'The pain is too much for me' - Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike laments suffering while receiving drip

Tosin Abayomi
Emenike is in pain as he receives treatment from the hospital.

Emmanuel Emenike is in pain at the hospital
Emmanuel Emenike is in pain at the hospital

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Emmnauel Emenike has taken to social media to lament his health condition.

Emmanuel Emenike is in pain at the hospital
Emmanuel Emenike is in pain at the hospital Pulse Nigeria

The 34-year-old forward is in the country and battling a serious health condition.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) golden ball winner took to his official Instagram account to post a video of him receiving treatment.

The video came with a caption that said, "God is good 🙏 the pain is too much for me and my heart can not carry it anymore."

Emenike in the video is receiving treatment as a nurse is attending to his needs.

Emmanuel Emenike is in pain at the hospital
Emmanuel Emenike is in pain at the hospital Pulse Nigeria

In the video, Emenike is seen receiving a drip as he directs his phone to capture the room he is in.

The video by Emenike has gone viral and drew several comments from celebrities and his former teammates on the international scene and with the Super Eagles.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

'The pain is too much for me' - Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike laments suffering while receiving drip

'The pain is too much for me' - Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike laments suffering while receiving drip

Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Mexico in friendly

Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Mexico in friendly

Tuchel slams referee for laughing with Ancelotti after Chelsea lost to Real Madrid

Tuchel slams referee for laughing with Ancelotti after Chelsea lost to Real Madrid

'We raised Real Madrid from the dead' - Modric on 'wonder assist' against Chelsea

'We raised Real Madrid from the dead' - Modric on 'wonder assist' against Chelsea

Watch David Alaba, Marcelo dressing room celebration after Chelsea's defeat

Watch David Alaba, Marcelo dressing room celebration after Chelsea's defeat

Adekunle Gold leads reactions as Benzema eliminates Chelsea from UCL

Adekunle Gold leads reactions as Benzema eliminates Chelsea from UCL

Adekunle Gold leads reactions as Benzema eliminates Chelsea from UCL

Social media reactions as Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions league by Real Madrid on Tuesday night

'I am yet to recover' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick breaks silence about Super Eagles World Cup failure

Amaju Pinnick is yet to recover from the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

'Naija to the world!' - Reactions as Samuel Chukwueze boots Bayern Munich out of the Champions league

Social media reactions as Samuel Chukwueze helps Villarreal progress to the semi-finals of the Champions league
Super Eagles stars Okoye, Etebo show off style with new photos

Maduka Okoye and Oghenekaro Etebo both brought the spice on social media

David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Photos]

David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Vogue]
'The pain is too much for me' - Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike laments suffering while receiving drip

Emmanuel Emenike is in pain at the hospital