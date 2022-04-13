'The pain is too much for me' - Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike laments suffering while receiving drip

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Emmnauel Emenike has taken to social media to lament his health condition.
Emenike is in pain as he receives treatment from the hospital.
The 34-year-old forward is in the country and battling a serious health condition.
The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) golden ball winner took to his official Instagram account to post a video of him receiving treatment.
The video came with a caption that said, "God is good 🙏 the pain is too much for me and my heart can not carry it anymore."
Emenike in the video is receiving treatment as a nurse is attending to his needs.
In the video, Emenike is seen receiving a drip as he directs his phone to capture the room he is in.
The video by Emenike has gone viral and drew several comments from celebrities and his former teammates on the international scene and with the Super Eagles.
