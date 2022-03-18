Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout

Evra who is now 40-years-old is set to take on American YouTuber Adam Saleh.

The fight was confirmed with a message by Evra on his official Twitter account.

Along with a poster of the game was a message that said, "April 30th. I’m ready. I LOVE THIS GAME."

This is a celebrity boxing fight not sanctioned by the professional bodies. Evra will take on Saleh at the O2 Arena in London.