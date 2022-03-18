Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout

Tosin Abayomi
Evra now retired from football will start his boxing career against Adam Saleh.

Patrice Evra is set for boxing fight against Adam Saleh
Patrice Evra is set for boxing fight against Adam Saleh

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra is set to take to the boxing ring.

Evra who is now 40-years-old is set to take on American YouTuber Adam Saleh.

The fight was confirmed with a message by Evra on his official Twitter account.

Patrice Evra will take on Adam Saleh at the O2
Patrice Evra will take on Adam Saleh at the O2 Pulse Nigeria

Along with a poster of the game was a message that said, "April 30th. I’m ready. I LOVE THIS GAME."

This is a celebrity boxing fight not sanctioned by the professional bodies. Evra will take on Saleh at the O2 Arena in London.

The fight will feature several huge celebrities on the under card scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

