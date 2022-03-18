Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra is set to take to the boxing ring.
Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout
Evra now retired from football will start his boxing career against Adam Saleh.
Recommended articles
Evra who is now 40-years-old is set to take on American YouTuber Adam Saleh.
The fight was confirmed with a message by Evra on his official Twitter account.
Pulse Nigeria
Along with a poster of the game was a message that said, "April 30th. I’m ready. I LOVE THIS GAME."
This is a celebrity boxing fight not sanctioned by the professional bodies. Evra will take on Saleh at the O2 Arena in London.
The fight will feature several huge celebrities on the under card scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
More from category
-
Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout
-
Victor Moses celebrates son Caiyro on 1st birthday
-
'Iwobi of all people' - Reactions as Super Eagles star scores a 99th-minute goal against Newcastle to take Everton out of relegation zone