Another ex-Chelsea star tearfully announces retirement from football at 34

Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced that he will retire from football at the end of the 2022 MLS season.
The 34-year-old currently plays in the MLS for Inter Miami where he's been since 2020 has confirmed that will be his last club having tearfully announced his retirement.
Higuian has enjoyed a great career having played for Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus and Chelsea and he is also Argentina’s fifth-highest scorer with 31 goals in 75 matches.
Higuain calls it quits
Gonzalo Higuain announced his retirement at a tearful press conference alongside Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville on Monday.
The Argentine striker said, “The day has come to say goodbye to football. Three or four months ago I told the club, it wasn't from one day to the next. I had been working on it for years."
"When I came here, I came for the pleasure of enjoying football, of my life, of having Fede close, my brother. It was another stage in my career, but I can tell you that it was one of the best moments of my career, and this club, my team-mates and the coaching staff gave it to me, who gave me back the desire to play football," Higuain continued.
"I can now retire as I always dreamed, scoring goals and having fun playing the game," Higuain said, explaining his decision to retire from the beautiful game.