Super Eagles eligible Folarin Balogun joins Stade de Reims

Tosin Abayomi
Folarin Balogun sets 30 goal target at Stade de Reims in France after leaving Arsenal.

Folarin Jerry Balogun has completed a move to France Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims.
Super Eagles eligible Folarin Balogun joins Stade de Reims

Folarin Jerry Balogun has completed a move to France Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims.

The 21-year-old Balogun joins Stade de Reims on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal.

Folarin's move from England to France was confirmed on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Balogun struggled to get playing time at Arsenal last season and with the arrival of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has been shipped out on loan.

Balogun joins Stade de Reims on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal.
Balogun joins Stade de Reims on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal. Pulse Nigeria

Arsenal confirmed the loan deal of Balogun with an official statement on their social media platforms.

The message on Balogun's season-long loan said, "Best of luck on loan this season."

Balogun also took to his official Instagram account to give his thoughts on the move to Stade de Reims.

Folarin Balogun sets 30 goal target at Stade de Reims
Folarin Balogun sets 30 goal target at Stade de Reims Pulse Nigeria

According to the post by Balogun, he has set a goal following his move from England to France.

Along with a photo, Balogun said, "Your gonna bad up that French league 😈 30 goal target no less fam!."

Balogun represents England at youth international level.
Balogun represents England at youth international level. Pulse Nigeria

Born in the United States to Nigerian parents, Balogun represents England at youth international level.

Balogun, who celebrated his 21st birthday in a Nigerian attire last month is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

