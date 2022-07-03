Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal
Folarin Jerry Balogun teases switch to Super Eagles, celebrates 21st birthday with Nigerian outfit.
The youngster took to social media to celebrate the special occasion in style.
Folarin celebrated his birthday by wearing a traditional outfit of the Yoruba ethnic group in Nigeria.
The outfit worn by Balogun sparked reactions by Nigerians on social media to the post.
Balogun and Arsenal
Balogun celebrates his birthday after returning to action for Arsenal at the start of pre-season.
Balogun was in action for Arsenal on Saturday, July 2 as the Gunners as they kicked off their pre-season programme.
The youngster was wearing the new Arsenal home jersey as they recorded a comfortable 5-1 win over Ipswich Town, in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney.
Balogun was a second half substitute and found the back of the net in the encounter.
After the game, Balogun took to social media to say, "Feels good to be back!"
Balogun and Nigeria
Balogun a product of the Arsenal academy system posted a message to go with the picture.
The message that accompanied the photo by Balogun said, "Omo Naija 🦅, feeling blessed on my birthday!"
The dress worn by Balogun has sparked conversations that he could switch his international allegiance.
Balogun born to Nigerian players in New York, United States of America (USA) plays for the England Youth Team but eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
