PREMIER LEAGUE

Joe Aribo's Saints fail to stop Man City and their goal-hungry hitman Haaland

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Premier League champions Manchester City have now scored 20 goals in their last four matches across all competitions.

Erlind Haaland and Manchester City celebrate with Joe Aribo (inset).
Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo and Southampton were no match for Manchester City after another comfortable win.

Pep Guardiola and his team of champions entertained the Etihad again following a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday evening.

Manchester City win BIG again with Haaland on the score sheet.
Nigerian midfielder Aribo was in action for the Saints but was ineffective as the defending champions strolled to another easy win.

The 27-year-old was on the pitch for 79 minutes but failed to create a single chance as the Saints dropped further points.

Joe Aribo failed to create a single chance against Manchester City.
The goals were shared across four players this time, with Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, and Riyah Mahrez on target.

Manchester City is the new Premier League leader after another routine win at the Etihad on Saturday.

Norwegian hitman Erlind Haaland was on target again for the Cityzens alongside partner in crime, Phil Foden, who emerged as the star of the day.

Foden scored one and assisted another of ten four goals while Haaland only managed one goal, his 20th of the season in all competitions.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City has scored 20 goals this season.
With the win, the defending champions are the leaders after they leapfrogged Arsenal, who face Liverpool on Sunday.

City have dropped just four points this season in the League and lead the Gunners by two points after 9 matches.

