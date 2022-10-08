Joe Aribo's Saints fail to stop Man City and their goal-hungry hitman Haaland

Pep Guardiola and his team of champions entertained the Etihad again following a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday evening.

Nigerian midfielder Aribo was in action for the Saints but was ineffective as the defending champions strolled to another easy win.

The 27-year-old was on the pitch for 79 minutes but failed to create a single chance as the Saints dropped further points.

The goals were shared across four players this time, with Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, and Riyah Mahrez on target.

Haaland scores again as City leapfrogs Arsenal

Manchester City is the new Premier League leader after another routine win at the Etihad on Saturday.

Norwegian hitman Erlind Haaland was on target again for the Cityzens alongside partner in crime, Phil Foden, who emerged as the star of the day.

Foden scored one and assisted another of ten four goals while Haaland only managed one goal, his 20th of the season in all competitions.

With the win, the defending champions are the leaders after they leapfrogged Arsenal, who face Liverpool on Sunday.