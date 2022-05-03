Boxing legend Floyd 'money' Mayweather set to visit Nigeria

The 45-year-old boxing legend will arrive in the federal capital territory Abuja on Friday, May 13, ahead of his departure to Dubai on Saturday.

According to sources, Nigeria will be the first African country that Mayweather would visit.

Details on Mayweather visiting Nigeria

Keane Anis, a close ally to Mayweather in Lagos on Monday, May 2nd made details of Mayweather's arrival public.

Anis who is in charge of Mayweather's international tours did not rule out a short visit to Lagos the commercial capital of Nigeria before he leaves the country.

Mayweather is expected to pay a courtesy call to Nigeria Minister of Youth & Sports, Sunday Dare.

The money man as Mayweather is called is also also scheduled to have a press conference in Abuja.

According to Anis, the visit of Mayweather to Nigeria will have a lasting effect promoting boxing not only in the country but also the continent of Africa at large.

He said, “This is all about promoting the game, inspiring the youths and all that.

“I hope he gets a rousing reception in the country."

