Boxing legend Floyd 'money' Mayweather set to visit Nigeria

Tosin Abayomi
Floyd Mayweather's 1st visit to Africa will be will to Abuja, Nigeria.

Floyd Mayweather to visit Nigeria before fight in Dubai
Floyd Mayweather to visit Nigeria before fight in Dubai

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 Mayweather would be in Nigeria ahead of his ring return at the Skies of Dubai.

The 45-year-old boxing legend will arrive in the federal capital territory Abuja on Friday, May 13, ahead of his departure to Dubai on Saturday.

According to sources, Nigeria will be the first African country that Mayweather would visit.

Keane Anis, a close ally to Mayweather in Lagos on Monday, May 2nd made details of Mayweather's arrival public.

Floyd Mayweather to visit Nigeria before fight in Dubai
Floyd Mayweather to visit Nigeria before fight in Dubai Pulse Nigeria

Anis who is in charge of Mayweather's international tours did not rule out a short visit to Lagos the commercial capital of Nigeria before he leaves the country.

Mayweather is expected to pay a courtesy call to Nigeria Minister of Youth & Sports, Sunday Dare.

The money man as Mayweather is called is also also scheduled to have a press conference in Abuja.

Floyd Mayweather to visit Nigeria before fight in Dubai
Floyd Mayweather to visit Nigeria before fight in Dubai Pulse Nigeria

According to Anis, the visit of Mayweather to Nigeria will have a lasting effect promoting boxing not only in the country but also the continent of Africa at large.

He said, “This is all about promoting the game, inspiring the youths and all that.

“I hope he gets a rousing reception in the country."

ALSO READ - Mike Tyson blasts former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

According to Anis, Mayweather has always wanted to visit Africa but now it is now possible through their partners.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

