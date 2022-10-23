Time and where to watch Flamingos semifinal clash against Colombia

The team led by head coach Bankole Olowookere defeated their counterparts from the United States of America (USA) 4-3 on penalties to book a place in the semifinals.

Colombia on the other hand recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory against Tanzania Africa's other representative at the tournament.

The Flamingos have already made history being the first time the country would advance to the semifinals at this level.

A place in the final is now the challenge against a Colombian side that bounced back from an opening group game loss against Spain to beat China and Mexico.

Time and where to watch Flamingos vs Colombia

The newly appointed President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau will be in attendance to support the Flamingos in India.

Victory against Colombia will see the Flamingos become the 1st African side to advance to the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Defeat will see them face the loser of the other semifinal between Spain and Germany in the third-place playoff match.

The game between the Flamingos and Colombia will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.