Time and where to watch Flamingos semifinal clash against Colombia

Tosin Abayomi
Can the Flamingos become the 1st African team to win the U-17 Women's World Cup? They face Colombia for a place in the final.

Nigeria's under-17 women's football team known as the Flamingos are set for their semifinal clash against Colombia at the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The team led by head coach Bankole Olowookere defeated their counterparts from the United States of America (USA) 4-3 on penalties to book a place in the semifinals.

Colombia on the other hand recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory against Tanzania Africa's other representative at the tournament.

The Flamingos have already made history being the first time the country would advance to the semifinals at this level.

Colombia recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory against Tanzania
Colombia recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory against Tanzania Pulse Nigeria

A place in the final is now the challenge against a Colombian side that bounced back from an opening group game loss against Spain to beat China and Mexico.

The newly appointed President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau will be in attendance to support the Flamingos in India.

Victory against Colombia will see the Flamingos become the 1st African side to advance to the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The game between the Flamingos and Colombia will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
The game between the Flamingos and Colombia will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao Pulse Nigeria

Defeat will see them face the loser of the other semifinal between Spain and Germany in the third-place playoff match.

The game between the Flamingos and Colombia will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

It will be available to watch on the official FIFA website, the official YouTube platform of NFF. Kick-off is 4:30 PM Nigerian time.

